10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 13

6. Kentucky at Vanderbilt (-9.5) - 3:30
The Vanderbilt Commodores are on the bubble for the College Football Playoff, knowing they need to win at rival Tennessee next weekend to sneak into the bracket. They’ve had a bye week to think about the stakes and what’s coming, all while head coach Clark Lea is being linked to other jobs, and contract extension negotiations carry on with no resolution. Before they can take on the Volunteers, they have to play the Kentucky Wildcats. UK head coach Mark Stoops was on the hottest of seats a month ago, but the Cats have knocked off Auburn, Florida (38-7), and Tennessee Tech since, and are now sitting at 5-5, and Stoops is almost certainly back. The significant change has been the play of freshman quarterback Cutter Boley. Boley was excellent in a close loss to Texas, had five touchdowns against Tennessee, and was outstanding against Florida in the blowout of the Gators. Kentucky has shown a lot of life, and Vanderbilt gets caught looking ahead.