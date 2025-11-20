10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 13

10. Arizona State (-7.5) at Colorado - 8:00

There is not much to be optimistic about in Boulder right now, as the Colorado Buffaloes have dropped three straight games and sit just one game ahead of Oklahoma State in the Big 12 basement. Deion Sanders swears he's in it for the long haul at Colorado and is the right man for the job, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if this were his final home game there due to his health issues. Colorado rallies for an excellent performance against the beat-up Arizona State Sun Devils without quarterback Sam Leavitt. Arizona State is allowing 23.6 points per game, and Colorado wins an ugly game over Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils.

