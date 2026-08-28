Joel Klatt Predicts the 12-Team College Football Playoff & National Champion

CFP National Championship: #2 Notre Dame Over #1 Oregon

Marcus Freeman's side doesn't need any additional motivation, but going into the CFP as the second-ranked team would only add more gas to the fire. In a battle of presumed undefeated teams, Klatt has Notre Dame out in front.

Even with Dante Moore calling the shots, Oregon's offense would have a hard time penetrating Notre Dame's defensive front. Moreover, the Irish's balanced attack would control the clock and force the Ducks to play at a deficit.

In another tactical masterpiece, we agree with Klatt's assumption that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the best bet for this year's National Championship.