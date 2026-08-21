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NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Joel Klatt Ranks the Top 10 College Football Quarterbacks Ahead of the 2026 Season

Joe Cervenka, author

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Cardinals -108, O 9
St. Louis Cardinals logo

STL

10

Cincinnati Reds logo

CIN

9

Final
Guardians -205, U 7
San Francisco Giants logo

SF

2

Cleveland Guardians logo

CLE

5

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