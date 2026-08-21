Ranking the Top 15 College Football Running Backs Right Now

5. Antwan Raymond - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Antwan Raymond 2025 Stats Profile
- Rushing Yards - 1,241
- Yards Per Carry - 5.09
- Touchdowns - 13
Antwan Raymond is not going to get much hype or attention, but on a team without many weapons, he is the primary focus of every defense and still produces at a high level. As a sophomore last season, Raymond carried the ball 244 times for 1,241 yards (5.09 yards) with 13 touchdowns. That included 161 yards against Minnesota, 89 against Washington, 240 against Maryland and an impressive 189 yards against Penn State in a close defeat. Raymond added 225 receiving yards and two more touchdowns, and if he were on a more explosive offense, his numbers would fully reflect his quality. I’m higher on him than most, but he’ll be on a lot more radars with another great season.