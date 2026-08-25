Phil Steele Ranks Top 12 College Football Teams That Will Surprise in 2026

12. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Team Profile

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes (5th Season)

Offensive Coordinator: Gordon Sammis

Gordon Sammis Defensive Coordinator: Andy Avalos

Andy Avalos 2025 Record: 9-4 (5-4)

2025 Finish: 9th in the Big 12

"I like QB Jaden Craig who transfers in from Harvard and he could have them cutting down on the turnovers and the schedule sets up well for a possible return to the playoffs." - Phil Steele

TCU needs to avoid the 'Dublin Curse' and the season finale at Texas Tech could be a de-facto playoff game, but the path is there.