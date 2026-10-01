Phil Steele’s Top 14 Most Improved College Football Teams Going Into Week 5

1. Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames Team Profile

Head Coach: Jamey Chadwell (3rd Season)

Jamey Chadwell (3rd Season) 2025 Record: 4-8 (3-5)

4-8 (3-5) 2025 Finish: 8th in the CUSA

8th in the CUSA 2026 Record: 3-1

3-1 AP Top 25 Ranking: NR

Just three years ago, the Liberty Flames went 13-0 and earned a spot in the Fiesta Bowl. Head coach Jamey Chadwell was a rising star, and it seemed like the Flames were on the verge of becoming the “new Boise State” as a mainstay at the top of the Group of Five. After starting 2024 5-0, the Flames are just 7-11 since. Important context: Liberty lost three straight overtime games to end the 2025 season. Phil Steele believes the program is due for a major turnaround, and he has Liberty listed as his No. 1 most-improved team for the 2026 season. Liberty has more resources than every other Conference USA squad, and the Flames should have a good rushing attack with a loaded running back room. After a couple of seasons of bad turnover luck, that should turn, and if they can find even competent quarterback play, Liberty will be a threat in Conference USA.

Note: These are Phil Steele's preseason predictions.