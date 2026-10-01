5 Bold Predictions for College Football Ahead of Week 5

1. Virginia Tech Improves to 5-0 in Batte of ACC Unbeatens

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Pittsburgh Panthers are among the more pleasant surprises in the country, with both sitting at 4-0. They’ve gone about it in very different ways. The Hokies are second in the ACC in offense, while the Pitt Panthers have the league's best statistical defense. Of course, a large part of the start could be schedule-related, as Pitt has yet to leave home and Virginia Tech has played Maryland, Boston College, and a pair of non-power conference foes. Which team, if either, is for real? I think Lane Stadium will be rocking on Friday night, and Ethan Grunkemeyer is the best quarterback in this matchup. He has good weapons at running back and with Luke Reynolds at tight end. James Franklin’s team exposes Pittsburgh’s defense, scores 30+ and wins comfortably to move to 5-0.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech - Friday at 7:00 on ESPN