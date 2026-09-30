ESPN’s 2027 NFL First Round Mock Draft 2.0: Reid’s Picks 1-32

Have Your Say! Who Goes 1st in the 2027 NFL Draft?

Join the Mock Draft Debate: Who Goes Where?

ESPN's Jordan Reid has laid out his complete 2027 first-round projections, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

THE TRADE AT NO. 1: Did Cleveland make the right move trading up for Oregon's Dante Moore , or should Miami have stayed at No. 1 to take the QB themselves?

THE WR CLASS: Between Jeremiah Smith (MIA), Cam Coleman (LV), Charlie Becker (WSH), and Nick Marsh (BUF), which wide receiver lands in the best NFL situation?

JETS THREE-PACK: New York walked away with CJ Carr (QB), Ellis Robinson IV (CB), and David Stone (DT). Did Gang Green win the draft?

Drop your hot takes and mock draft reactions in the comments!