10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Going Into Week 5

10. Kentucky Wildcats

Off to a 3-1 start, including a marquee victory over Texas A&M as +17.5 underdogs, the Kentucky Wildcats have entered the Top 25. Still, their success is contradicted by their underlying metrics, and it won't be long before the Wildcats fall.

Despite its 1-1 conference record, Kentucky has been out-gained and out-possessed in both of its SEC matchups. Their wins against Youngstown State and South Alabama were nothing more than formalities, but there are still some red flags. Both teams marched for over 300 yards, and Kentucky struggled to hold onto the football in both contests.

Don't be fooled by their ranking -- we still can't take this Kentucky team seriously. If they earn two more wins this season, it should be considered a monumental success.