Ranking the Top 10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 5

2. Alabama at Mississippi State

Date: October 3 | Time: Noon | TV: ABC | AP Rank: #7 Alabama vs. #16 Mississippi State

Records: Alabama (4-0) vs. Mississippi State (4-0)

Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium | Location: Starkville, MS

Few atmospheres are going to be more amped up this weekend than Starkville as the Alabama Crimson Tide come to Mississippi State to play Super Kamario and the unbeaten Bulldogs. There are big concerns for the home team in this matchup: the offensive line has been problematic in pass protection, and Alabama has very athletic pass rushers; Keelon Russell is getting very comfortable and looks fantastic in this offense; and the Crimson Tide have a ton of length in the secondary to go against a relatively undersized receiving corps. That written, Kamario Taylor is playing at a remarkably high level, and the Bulldogs have a quick-strike offense that should have every single opponent wary, particularly when trying to deal with all of that cowbell. Mississippi State fans despise Ole Miss, but Alabama might be the team they want to be more than any other.