Ranking the Top 10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 5

5. Ohio State at Iowa
Date: October 3 | Time: 3:30 PM ET | TV: CBS | AP Rank: #5 Ohio State vs. #14 Iowa
Records: Ohio State (4-0) vs. Iowa (4-0)
Stadium: Kinnick Stadium | Location: Iowa City, IA
Playing against the Iowa Hawkeyes, particularly in Kinnick Stadium, is never easy. Ohio State has a superhero at wide receiver in Jeremiah Smith Jr., but the Buckeyes’ defense has looked vulnerable. For instance, the defense is allowing 274.3 yards per game (15th nationally), and four yards per play, and they are just 52nd in the country in third-down defense. Everyone knows what Iowa’s strategy is going to be in this game: control the ball and dominate time of possession, convert on short third downs and stay on schedule, force a turnover or two as Ohio State presses on offense, win the special teams battle and be alive in the fourth quarter with a chance to win. The Hawkeyes played Indiana very tough at Kinnick a season ago, and they are riding high after the last-second win over Michigan.