ESPN Ranks All 18 Big Ten Teams With Best Chance to Win the B1G Going Into Week 4

1) Ohio State Buckeyes (Last Week: 1)

Ohio State Buckeyes Team Profile

Head Coach: Ryan Day (8th Season)

Ryan Day (8th Season) Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith Defensive Coordinator: Matt Patricia

Matt Patricia 2026 Record: 3-1 (1-0)

3-1 (1-0) Stadium: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium Last League Title: 2020

ESPN FPI Predictions

Projected W-L: 9.8-2.8

9.8-2.8 Win Conference %: 40.4

Ohio State again enters the season as the team to beat in the Big Ten, and ESPN's projections reflect that. Despite losing plenty of NFL talent, the Buckeyes have recruited at an elite level under Ryan Day and remain loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball. Anything short of another College Football Playoff appearance would likely be viewed as a disappointment in Columbus.

Key additions

DT James Smith

DE Qua Russaw

DB Earl Little Jr.

Key departures

S Caleb Downs

LB Arvell Reese

WR Carnell Tate

Top incoming recruits