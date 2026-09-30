Phil Steele Ranks Top 12 College Football Teams That Will Surprise Going Into Week 5

1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Team Profile
- Conference: SEC
- Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer (3rd Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb
- Defensive Coordinator: Kane Wommack
- 2026 Record: 4-0 (2-0)
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Week 5 Opponent: Mississippi State
"Coach (Kalen) DeBoer took a less talented team to the National title game with Washington and just got a contract extension so the team should be bought in." - Phil Steele
It's a sign of the times to have mighty Alabama as a team to surprise, but the Crimson Tide were smashed by the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. They need to figure out the quarterback position, but Alabama may not drop off the way people think they have.