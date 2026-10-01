USA TODAY’s Top 10 College Football Coaches On the Hot Seat Ahead of Week 5

USA TODAY College Football Coach Hot Seat Rankings

USA TODAY Ranks College Football’s Most Scorching Coach Hot Seats for 2026

High-stakes expectations, NIL war chests, and the relentless pressure of the 12-team playoff era mean athletic directors have shorter fuses than ever. Before a single Saturday kickoff alters the national picture, Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports audited the sidelines across the country to spotlight the head coaches entering the 2026 season under maximum heat.

From blue-blood commanders needing postseason breakthroughs to big-name hires struggling to launch, here are the ten college football head coaches facing the most scorching hot seats this autumn.

Based on preseason hot seat rankings from The USA TODAY.