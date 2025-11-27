Top 40 Power Four College Football Quarterbacks: Full Rankings Going Into Week 14

33. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers (ACC)

Week 13 QBR: 61.5 in win vs Furman (Left game in 2nd qtr after Tigers went up 24-0)

2025 Stats

Total QBR: 62.9 | Pass Yds: 2,482 | Rush Yds: 95 | Total TDs: 19

Week 14 Matchup: at South Carolina