10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 14

10. Northwestern at Illinois (-6.5) - 7:30

The battle between Illinois and Northwestern got a lot more interesting this past week as the Fighting Illini got trounced by Wisconsin 27-10 and Northwestern reached bowl eligibility with another surprising win. The Illini had previously only lost to Washington, and the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country (OSU and IU), but the Wisconsin loss was another animal, as they were gashed on the ground and failed to generate anything on offense. Northwestern is adept at controlling time of possession (13th nationally) and is 5-0 when rushing for 200 yards or more. If Illinois' newfound susceptibility against the run is on display again in Champaign, the Illini will be in trouble.

