Top 5 College Football Week 6 Must-Watch Matchups: FSU-Miami is Back!

1. No. 3 Miami (4-0, 0-0) at No. 18 Florida State (3-1, 0-1)

This game lost some of its luster when Florida State lost in double overtime to Virginia, but it still has significant implications for both the ACC race and the College Football Playoff. Carson Beck and Miami have looked like the best team in the sport at times, but they hit the road this week. Tommy Castellanos will have to help Florida State rebound from an ugly road loss last week.

Florida State +4.5 (-115) Over/Under 54.5 (-110/-110)

