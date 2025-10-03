Live NowLive
NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Top 5 College Football Week 6 Must-Watch Matchups: FSU-Miami is Back!

Sammy Jacobs

Host · Writer



  • 5. Michigan State (3-1, 0-1) at Nebraska (3-1, 0-1)

    Both teams are coming off bye weeks and their first loss of the season. The battle for the middle of the Big Ten is wide open, and the winner here can climb back into contention for a top 25 spot and a solid bowl spot. The loser could see their season start to spiral out of control. Aidan Chiles vs. Dylan Raiola is a pretty good quarterback matchup as well.

    Nebraska -11.5. (-110) Over/Under 49.5 (-110/-110)

  • 4. No. 11 Texas Tech (4-0, 1-0) at Houston (4-0, 1-0)

    The Red Raiders should have the inside track to the Big XII title and a berth in the College Football Playoff. They have the better team, led by quarterback Behren Morton. However, they are going on the road to face a 4-0 Houston team.

    Houston -11.5 (-110) Over/Under 52.5 (-105/-115)

  • 3. No. 24 Virginia (4-1, 2-0) at Louisville (4-0, 1-0)

    The Virginia Cavaliers were the team of the week after upsetting Florida State in Week 5. They are now in the top 25 and heading to an underrated Louisville team. Can Chandler Morris back up his win last week, or will there be a hangover? Louisville quarterback Miller Moss and head coach Jeff Brohm should have some tricks up their sleeve.

    Louisville -6.5 (-115) Over/Under 61.5 (-110/-110)

  • 2. No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0, 1-0) at No. 10 Alabama (3-1, 1-0)

    Alabama is back in the good graces of the SEC media gods after knocking off Georgia. Vanderbilt is 5-0 and ranked 16th in the nation. The Commodores and Diego Pavia will not sneak up on the Crimson Tide this year. Either way, it’s a quality loss or a ranked win for one of these teams.

    Alabama -10.5 (-110) Over/Under 55.5 (-110/-110)

  • 1. No. 3 Miami (4-0, 0-0) at No. 18 Florida State (3-1, 0-1)

    This game lost some of its luster when Florida State lost in double overtime to Virginia, but it still has significant implications for both the ACC race and the College Football Playoff. Carson Beck and Miami have looked like the best team in the sport at times, but they hit the road this week. Tommy Castellanos will have to help Florida State rebound from an ugly road loss last week.

    Florida State +4.5 (-115) Over/Under 54.5 (-110/-110)

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

