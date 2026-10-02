TST Best Bets: October 2, 2026

October football is here, and we’re opening the month with a pair of conference matchups. Pittsburgh takes on Virginia Tech in the ACC, while Penn State faces Northwestern in the Big Ten as all four teams look to start the month with a win.

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First Pick: Pittsburgh +2.5 over Virginia Tech

Rundown: Virginia Tech is unbeaten, but needing a fourth-quarter comeback against Boston College leaves me hesitant to back the Hokies as favorites. Pitt's defense should make it much harder for them to recover from another slow start.

The Panthers have allowed just 53.3 rushing yards per game, making this a tough matchup for a Virginia Tech offense that leaned heavily on Jeffrey Overton Jr. last week. If Pitt can limit him, the Hokies will have to find another way to move the ball.

Mason Heintschel gives the Panthers an advantage of their own, throwing 13 touchdowns against just one interception this season. With a quarterback protecting the ball and a defense equipped to slow Virginia Tech's run game, give me Pitt plus the points.

Second Pick: Northwestern +2.5 over Penn State

Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium.

Rundown: Northwestern gave Indiana a scare on the road last week, and I'm backing the Wildcats to carry that effort into their new stadium's debut. Aidan Chiles threw for 293 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, giving me confidence they can challenge Penn State at home.

The Nittany Lions have more to prove after letting a 17-0 lead slip away against Wisconsin. Rocco Becht completed just 12 of 29 passes for 114 yards, and Penn State needed its defense to create scoring opportunities.

Northwestern's struggles against the run are a concern, but Penn State's passing game makes it difficult to trust the road favorite here. With Chiles coming off a strong performance, give me the Wildcats plus the points in a game they can win outright.