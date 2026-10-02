Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: October 2, 2026

Timothy Hessen, author

Timothy Hessen

Host · Writer

October football is here, and we’re opening the month with a pair of conference matchups. Pittsburgh takes on Virginia Tech in the ACC, while Penn State faces Northwestern in the Big Ten as all four teams look to start the month with a win.

For all of your college football betting picks, here are today’s TST Best Bets, brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players receive a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Pittsburgh +2.5 over Virginia Tech

Rundown: Virginia Tech is unbeaten, but needing a fourth-quarter comeback against Boston College leaves me hesitant to back the Hokies as favorites. Pitt's defense should make it much harder for them to recover from another slow start.

The Panthers have allowed just 53.3 rushing yards per game, making this a tough matchup for a Virginia Tech offense that leaned heavily on Jeffrey Overton Jr. last week. If Pitt can limit him, the Hokies will have to find another way to move the ball.

Mason Heintschel gives the Panthers an advantage of their own, throwing 13 touchdowns against just one interception this season. With a quarterback protecting the ball and a defense equipped to slow Virginia Tech's run game, give me Pitt plus the points.

Second Pick: Northwestern +2.5 over Penn State

Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium.
Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium.

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium.

Rundown: Northwestern gave Indiana a scare on the road last week, and I'm backing the Wildcats to carry that effort into their new stadium's debut. Aidan Chiles threw for 293 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, giving me confidence they can challenge Penn State at home.

The Nittany Lions have more to prove after letting a 17-0 lead slip away against Wisconsin. Rocco Becht completed just 12 of 29 passes for 114 yards, and Penn State needed its defense to create scoring opportunities.

Northwestern's struggles against the run are a concern, but Penn State's passing game makes it difficult to trust the road favorite here. With Chiles coming off a strong performance, give me the Wildcats plus the points in a game they can win outright.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Oct 4 9:30 AM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Indianapolis Colts logo

IND

-3.5

-220

O 47.5

Washington Commanders logo

WAS

+3.5

+184

U 47.5

Oct 4 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Arizona Cardinals logo

ARI

-2.5

-136

O 43.5

New York Giants logo

NYG

+2.5

+116

U 43.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Big Ten Football
SEC Football
Group of Five Football
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
NFL · 1 week ago
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 3 weeks ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense