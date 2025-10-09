Week 7 College Football Predictions for All 18 Top 25 Matchups

‌



We are headed into a pivotal Week 7 of the college football season, as several playoff-contending teams take on conference rivals. How do we see every Top 25 game playing out this week?

(24) South Florida Bulls vs. North Texas Mean Green

Stadium: DATCU Stadium

DATCU Stadium Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Time: Friday 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: UNT -1.5 | Total: 66.5

UNT -1.5 | 66.5 Moneyline: UNT -122 | USF +102

Undefeated North Texas enters this matchup as short home chalk. Still, the South Florida Bulls’ defense reigns supreme.

Predicted Outcome: South Florida 31 – North Texas 28

(1) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. (17) Illinois Fighting Illini

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: OSU -14.5 | Total: 49.5

OSU -14.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: OSU -750 | ILL +475

A late cover is the best that Illinois can hope for in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 35 – Illinois 21

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. (25) Florida State Seminoles

Stadium: Doak Campbell Stadium

Doak Campbell Stadium Location: Tallahassee, IL

Tallahassee, IL Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: FSU -10.5 | Total: 57.5

FSU -10.5 | 57.5 Moneyline: FSU -400 | PITT +300

Defensive consistency has limited Florida State’s success. Pittsburgh’s offense can fly.

Predicted Outcome: Florida State 38 – Pittsburgh 35

(8) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. (14) Missouri Tigers

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Columbia, MO

Columbia, MO Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: ALA -3.5 | Total: 51.5

ALA -3.5 | 51.5 Moneyline: ALA -165 | MIZZ +140

Bama fans have to be worried heading into this one, and deservingly so.

Predicted Outcome: Missouri 24 – Alabama 21

Washington State Cougars vs. (4) Ole Miss Rebels

Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Location: Oxford, MS

Oxford, MS Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET

Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET Spread: MISS -31.5 | Total: 58.5

MISS -31.5 | 58.5 Moneyline: N/A

Ole Miss’s grip on a playoff spot tightens after another convincing win

Predicted Outcome: Ole Miss 49 – Washington State 10

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. (13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium

Bobby Dodd Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: GT -14.5 | Total: 54.5

GT -14.5 | 54.5 Moneyline: GT -650 | VT +425

Georgia Tech won’t pull away, but should have no problem moving to 6-0.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 30 – Virginia Tech 20

(6) Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

Stadium: Cotton Bowl

Cotton Bowl Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: OKLA -1.5 | Total: 43.5

OKLA -1.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: OKLA -110 | TEX -110

Quarterback injuries negatively impact both teams. We still give the edge to Oklahoma.

Predicted Outcome: Oklahoma 21 – Texas 20

(22) Iowa State Cyclones vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Stadium: Folsom Field

Folsom Field Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: ISU -2.5 | Total: 52.5

ISU -2.5 | 52.5 Moneyline: ISU -140 | COLO +120

Iowa State’s defense will do enough to ensure the Cyclones escape with the win.

Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 28 – Colorado 24

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. (16) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium Location: South Bend

South Bend Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: ND -23.5 | Total: 60.5

ND -23.5 | 60.5 Moneyline: ND -2500 | NCST +1100

This one should test the upper limit for the number of points that can be scored in a football game.

Predicted Outcome: Notre Dame 49 – North Carolina State 31

(7) Indiana Hoosiers vs. (3) Oregon Ducks

Stadium: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: ORE -7.5 | Total: 55.5

ORE -7.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: ORE -280 | IU +230

Oregon is still not getting enough respect in the betting market. This will be a statement win.

Predicted Outcome: Oregon 35 – Indiana 17

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. (12) Tennessee Volunteers

Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Time: Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET

Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET Spread: TENN -12.5 | Total: 68.5

TENN -12.5 | 68.5 Moneyline: TENN -500 | ARK +360

Points will flow seamlessly in this one. Tennessee battles hard for the win late.

Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 42 – Arkansas 35

Florida Gators vs. (5) Texas A&M Aggies

Stadium: Kyle Field

Kyle Field Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: TA&M -7.5 | Total: 46.5

TA&M -7.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: TA&M -280 | FLA +230

Florida has had several measuring-stick games and has come up short. We predict a massive upset here.

Predicted Outcome: Florida 27 – Texas A&M 24

(15) Michigan Wolverines vs. USC Trojans

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: USC -2.5 | Total: 56.5

USC -2.5 | 56.5 Moneyline: USC -135 | MICH +115

USC is undeserving of being the favorite in this matchup. Michigan is clearly the superior team.

Predicted Outcome: Michigan 31 – USC 28

(10) Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers

Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: UGA -3.5 | Total: 46.5

UGA -3.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: UGA -165 | AUB +140

Georgia is on upset alert against a resilient Auburn squad.

Predicted Outcome: Auburn 21 – Georgia 17

Kansas Jayhawks vs. (9) Texas Tech Red Raiders

Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: TTU -14.5 | Total: 59.5

TTU -14.5 | 59.5 Moneyline: TTU -700 | KU +450

Texas Tech will continue its assault on the Big 12 with another convincing win.

Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 42 – Kansas 17

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. (11) LSU Tigers

Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Time: Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET Spread: LSU -9.5 | Total: 43.5

LSU -9.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: LSU -360 | SC +280

LSU can’t afford any more slip-ups if it hopes to salvage its playoff hopes.

Predicted Outcome: LSU 27 – South Carolina 17

(18) BYU Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats

Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: BYU -1.5 | Total: 47.5

BYU -1.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: BYU -125 | ARI +105

Another upset of more modest proportions. Arizona stuns BYU at home.

Predicted Outcome: Arizona 25 – BYU 20

(21) Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Time: Saturday 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday 10:15 p.m. ET Spread: UTAH -5.5 | Total: 48.5

UTAH -5.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: UTAH -210 | ASU +175

This is a last-possession football game. Arizona State kicks a game-winning field goal as time expires.

Predicted Outcome: Arizona State 28 – Utah 27

