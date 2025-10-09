Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Week 7 College Football Predictions for All 18 Top 25 Matchups

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


We are headed into a pivotal Week 7 of the college football season, as several playoff-contending teams take on conference rivals. How do we see every Top 25 game playing out this week?

(24) South Florida Bulls vs. North Texas Mean Green

  • Stadium: DATCU Stadium
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • Time: Friday 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: UNT -1.5 | Total: 66.5
  • Moneyline: UNT -122 | USF +102

Undefeated North Texas enters this matchup as short home chalk. Still, the South Florida Bulls’ defense reigns supreme.

Predicted Outcome: South Florida 31 – North Texas 28

(1) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. (17) Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
  • Location: Champaign, IL
  • Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: OSU -14.5 | Total: 49.5
  • Moneyline: OSU -750 | ILL +475

A late cover is the best that Illinois can hope for in this one.

Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 35 – Illinois 21

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. (25) Florida State Seminoles

  • Stadium: Doak Campbell Stadium
  • Location: Tallahassee, IL
  • Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: FSU -10.5 | Total: 57.5
  • Moneyline: FSU -400 | PITT +300

Defensive consistency has limited Florida State’s success. Pittsburgh’s offense can fly.

Predicted Outcome: Florida State 38 – Pittsburgh 35

(8) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. (14) Missouri Tigers

  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
  • Location: Columbia, MO
  • Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: ALA -3.5 | Total: 51.5
  • Moneyline: ALA -165 | MIZZ +140

Bama fans have to be worried heading into this one, and deservingly so.

Predicted Outcome: Missouri 24 – Alabama 21

Washington State Cougars vs. (4) Ole Miss Rebels

  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • Location: Oxford, MS
  • Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET
  • Spread: MISS -31.5 | Total: 58.5
  • Moneyline: N/A

Ole Miss’s grip on a playoff spot tightens after another convincing win

Predicted Outcome: Ole Miss 49 – Washington State 10

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. (13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: GT -14.5 | Total: 54.5
  • Moneyline: GT -650 | VT +425

Georgia Tech won’t pull away, but should have no problem moving to 6-0.

Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 30 – Virginia Tech 20

(6) Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

  • Stadium: Cotton Bowl
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: OKLA -1.5 | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: OKLA -110 | TEX -110

Quarterback injuries negatively impact both teams. We still give the edge to Oklahoma.

Predicted Outcome: Oklahoma 21 – Texas 20

(22) Iowa State Cyclones vs. Colorado Buffaloes

  • Stadium: Folsom Field
  • Location: Boulder, CO
  • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: ISU -2.5 | Total: 52.5
  • Moneyline: ISU -140 | COLO +120

Iowa State’s defense will do enough to ensure the Cyclones escape with the win.

Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 28 – Colorado 24

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. (16) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
  • Location: South Bend
  • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: ND -23.5 | Total: 60.5
  • Moneyline: ND -2500 | NCST +1100

This one should test the upper limit for the number of points that can be scored in a football game.

Predicted Outcome: Notre Dame 49 – North Carolina State 31

(7) Indiana Hoosiers vs. (3) Oregon Ducks

  • Stadium: Autzen Stadium
  • Location: Eugene, OR
  • Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: ORE -7.5 | Total: 55.5
  • Moneyline: ORE -280 | IU +230

Oregon is still not getting enough respect in the betting market. This will be a statement win.

Predicted Outcome: Oregon 35 – Indiana 17

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. (12) Tennessee Volunteers

  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium
  • Location: Knoxville, TN
  • Time: Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: TENN -12.5 | Total: 68.5
  • Moneyline: TENN -500 | ARK +360

Points will flow seamlessly in this one. Tennessee battles hard for the win late.

Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 42 – Arkansas 35

Florida Gators vs. (5) Texas A&M Aggies

  • Stadium: Kyle Field
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: TA&M -7.5 | Total: 46.5
  • Moneyline: TA&M -280 | FLA +230

Florida has had several measuring-stick games and has come up short. We predict a massive upset here.

Predicted Outcome: Florida 27 – Texas A&M 24

(15) Michigan Wolverines vs. USC Trojans

  • Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
  • Location: Los Angeles, CA
  • Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: USC -2.5 | Total: 56.5
  • Moneyline: USC -135 | MICH +115

USC is undeserving of being the favorite in this matchup. Michigan is clearly the superior team.

Predicted Outcome: Michigan 31 – USC 28

(10) Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers

  • Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: UGA -3.5 | Total: 46.5
  • Moneyline: UGA -165 | AUB +140

Georgia is on upset alert against a resilient Auburn squad. 

Predicted Outcome: Auburn 21 – Georgia 17

Kansas Jayhawks vs. (9) Texas Tech Red Raiders

  • Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Spread: TTU -14.5 | Total: 59.5
  • Moneyline: TTU -700 | KU +450

Texas Tech will continue its assault on the Big 12 with another convincing win.

Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 42 – Kansas 17

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. (11) LSU Tigers

  • Stadium: Tiger Stadium
  • Location: Baton Rouge, LA
  • Time: Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Spread: LSU -9.5 | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: LSU -360 | SC +280

LSU can’t afford any more slip-ups if it hopes to salvage its playoff hopes.

Predicted Outcome: LSU 27 – South Carolina 17

(18) BYU Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats

  • Stadium: Arizona Stadium
  • Location: Tucson, AZ
  • Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Spread: BYU -1.5 | Total: 47.5
  • Moneyline: BYU -125 | ARI +105

Another upset of more modest proportions. Arizona stuns BYU at home.

Predicted Outcome: Arizona 25 – BYU 20

(21) Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes

  • Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
  • Location: Salt Lake City, UT
  • Time: Saturday 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: UTAH -5.5 | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: UTAH -210 | ASU +175

This is a last-possession football game. Arizona State kicks a game-winning field goal as time expires.

Predicted Outcome: Arizona State 28 – Utah 27

