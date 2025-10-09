Week 7 College Football Predictions for All 18 Top 25 Matchups
Grant White
Host · Writer
We are headed into a pivotal Week 7 of the college football season, as several playoff-contending teams take on conference rivals. How do we see every Top 25 game playing out this week?
(24) South Florida Bulls vs. North Texas Mean Green
- Stadium: DATCU Stadium
- Location: Denton, TX
- Time: Friday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: UNT -1.5 | Total: 66.5
- Moneyline: UNT -122 | USF +102
Undefeated North Texas enters this matchup as short home chalk. Still, the South Florida Bulls’ defense reigns supreme.
Predicted Outcome: South Florida 31 – North Texas 28
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes vs. (17) Illinois Fighting Illini
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: OSU -14.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: OSU -750 | ILL +475
A late cover is the best that Illinois can hope for in this one.
Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 35 – Illinois 21
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. (25) Florida State Seminoles
- Stadium: Doak Campbell Stadium
- Location: Tallahassee, IL
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: FSU -10.5 | Total: 57.5
- Moneyline: FSU -400 | PITT +300
Defensive consistency has limited Florida State’s success. Pittsburgh’s offense can fly.
Predicted Outcome: Florida State 38 – Pittsburgh 35
(8) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. (14) Missouri Tigers
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Time: Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: ALA -3.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: ALA -165 | MIZZ +140
Bama fans have to be worried heading into this one, and deservingly so.
Predicted Outcome: Missouri 24 – Alabama 21
Washington State Cougars vs. (4) Ole Miss Rebels
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: MISS -31.5 | Total: 58.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Ole Miss’s grip on a playoff spot tightens after another convincing win
Predicted Outcome: Ole Miss 49 – Washington State 10
Virginia Tech Hokies vs. (13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: GT -14.5 | Total: 54.5
- Moneyline: GT -650 | VT +425
Georgia Tech won’t pull away, but should have no problem moving to 6-0.
Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 30 – Virginia Tech 20
(6) Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns
- Stadium: Cotton Bowl
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: OKLA -1.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: OKLA -110 | TEX -110
Quarterback injuries negatively impact both teams. We still give the edge to Oklahoma.
Predicted Outcome: Oklahoma 21 – Texas 20
(22) Iowa State Cyclones vs. Colorado Buffaloes
- Stadium: Folsom Field
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ISU -2.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: ISU -140 | COLO +120
Iowa State’s defense will do enough to ensure the Cyclones escape with the win.
Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 28 – Colorado 24
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. (16) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
- Location: South Bend
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ND -23.5 | Total: 60.5
- Moneyline: ND -2500 | NCST +1100
This one should test the upper limit for the number of points that can be scored in a football game.
Predicted Outcome: Notre Dame 49 – North Carolina State 31
(7) Indiana Hoosiers vs. (3) Oregon Ducks
- Stadium: Autzen Stadium
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: ORE -7.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: ORE -280 | IU +230
Oregon is still not getting enough respect in the betting market. This will be a statement win.
Predicted Outcome: Oregon 35 – Indiana 17
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. (12) Tennessee Volunteers
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Time: Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: TENN -12.5 | Total: 68.5
- Moneyline: TENN -500 | ARK +360
Points will flow seamlessly in this one. Tennessee battles hard for the win late.
Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 42 – Arkansas 35
Florida Gators vs. (5) Texas A&M Aggies
- Stadium: Kyle Field
- Location: College Station, TX
- Time: Saturday 7:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: TA&M -7.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: TA&M -280 | FLA +230
Florida has had several measuring-stick games and has come up short. We predict a massive upset here.
Predicted Outcome: Florida 27 – Texas A&M 24
(15) Michigan Wolverines vs. USC Trojans
- Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: USC -2.5 | Total: 56.5
- Moneyline: USC -135 | MICH +115
USC is undeserving of being the favorite in this matchup. Michigan is clearly the superior team.
Predicted Outcome: Michigan 31 – USC 28
(10) Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: UGA -3.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: UGA -165 | AUB +140
Georgia is on upset alert against a resilient Auburn squad.
Predicted Outcome: Auburn 21 – Georgia 17
Kansas Jayhawks vs. (9) Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: TTU -14.5 | Total: 59.5
- Moneyline: TTU -700 | KU +450
Texas Tech will continue its assault on the Big 12 with another convincing win.
Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 42 – Kansas 17
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. (11) LSU Tigers
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Time: Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: LSU -9.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: LSU -360 | SC +280
LSU can’t afford any more slip-ups if it hopes to salvage its playoff hopes.
Predicted Outcome: LSU 27 – South Carolina 17
(18) BYU Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats
- Stadium: Arizona Stadium
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: BYU -1.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: BYU -125 | ARI +105
Another upset of more modest proportions. Arizona stuns BYU at home.
Predicted Outcome: Arizona 25 – BYU 20
(21) Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes
- Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- Location: Salt Lake City, UT
- Time: Saturday 10:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: UTAH -5.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: UTAH -210 | ASU +175
This is a last-possession football game. Arizona State kicks a game-winning field goal as time expires.
Predicted Outcome: Arizona State 28 – Utah 27
