Bleacher Report 2027 NFL Mock Draft: 32 First Round Picks

32) Cleveland Browns (via LAR): DL Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

Ahmad Moten Sr. NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’3”

6’3” Weight: 325 lbs

325 lbs Position: Defensive Lineman

Defensive Lineman School: Miami

Miami Class: Senior

Senior Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Even after moving on from Myles Garrett, the Browns can continue building an aggressive defensive identity with Ahmad Moten Sr. His ability to generate pressure from the interior would complement the talent already in place and keep offenses uncomfortable. Cleveland could end up with one of the most disruptive young fronts in football.

"Ahmad Moten Sr. is an upfield penetrator and one of the nation's best interior pass-rushers." — Brent Sobleski

Ahmad Moten Sr. 2025 Stats