NBC Sports NFL QB Rankings 2026: Phil Perry Ranks All 32 Starters

Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback

2026 NFL Quarterback Hierarchy: Phil Perry Ranks All 32 Starters

Organized team activities (OTAs) have already bootied up across the league, which means it is the absolute perfect time to pull back the curtain and take stock of the NFL quarterback landscape. Roster building in the modern era has turned into a high-stakes financial chess match, and having a definitive answer under center is the ultimate equalizer. On the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry did the heavy lifting for us, conducting a ruthless real-time audit to rank all 32 projected starting signal-callers into definitive tiers for the 2026 season.

This year’s master ledger features some absolutely jaw-dropping movement compared to last summer's board. We witnessed the ultimate career resurrection out in Seattle with Sam Darnold hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, Caleb Williams validating every ounce of his generational hype in Chicago, and New England's Drake Maye staging a spectacular sophomore coup to rocket all the way into the top five.

From unplayable tier-one titans to high-variance rookies and veteran bridge options, here is how the league's quarterback hierarchy shakes out entering the summer grind.