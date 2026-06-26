ESPN Ranks All 32 NFL Teams Ahead of 2026 Regular Season

12) Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Team Profile

2025 Record: 6-11

6-11 Division Finish: 3rd in AFC North

3rd in AFC North Head Coach: Zac Taylor

ESPN NFL FPI Power Rankings

ESPN FPI: 1.6 | FPI Rank: 12

The Bengals' ceiling largely depends on Joe Burrow's health. When he's available, Cincinnati has shown it can compete with any team in the NFL. Health is the main factor for Cincy, but if they can stay relatively healthy for the entire season, the Bengals should be back in the conversation come January.

Cincinnati Bengals NFL Futures Odds