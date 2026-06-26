ESPN Ranks All 32 NFL Teams Ahead of 2026 Regular Season

Seattle Seahawks Team Profile
- 2025 Record: 14-3
- Division Finish: 1st in NFC West
- Head Coach: Mike Macdonald
ESPN NFL FPI Power Rankings
ESPN FPI: 3.6| FPI Rank: 4
Seattle landing this high may surprise some fans, but the roster is loaded with talent. If Sam Darnold can provide stability at quarterback and the defense continues its upward trajectory, the Seahawks could outperform expectations.
Seattle Seahawks NFL Futures Odds
- Super Bowl LXI Winner +1000
- NFC Winner +500
- NFC West Winner +175