The Pittsburgh Steelers, Brendan Sorsby and Hypotheticals

Why Pittsburgh Was Linked to Sorsby
Steelers Quarterback Situation
- Pittsburgh carried the best betting odds.
- Steelers currently have four quarterbacks.
- Will Howard and Drew Allar remain developmental options.
- Aaron Rodgers says this is his final season.
- No draft means Pittsburgh's true interest remains unknown.
Before the NFL shut the door on the Supplemental Draft, oddsmakers viewed the Pittsburgh Steelers as the most likely destination for Brendan Sorsby. While betting odds never confirm a team's intentions, they often reflect league perception and informed speculation.
Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is quarterback based. When training camp arrives he might be asked about Sorsby but we know the answer will not reveal much.
The Steelers currently carry four quarterbacks, including veterans Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. However, it’s the young developmental passers Will Howard and Drew Allar that garner the attention of the position long-term.
If Pittsburgh truly had stronger odds than teams like the Jets or Cardinals, it suggested evaluators believed the organization remained open to adding another talented quarterback despite its crowded room.
Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would always say this when dealing with the hypothetical questions.
"I don't deal in hypotheticals."
I assume McCarthy deals with those in the same manner.
The hypotheticals grow even larger now since Sorsby has no immediate access to the National Football League.
With no Supplemental Draft, the Steelers never had to reveal whether those odds reflected genuine interest.
Still, the market itself provides an interesting glimpse into how league observers viewed Pittsburgh's quarterback philosophy.