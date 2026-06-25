The Pittsburgh Steelers, Brendan Sorsby and Hypotheticals

Brendan Sorsby Saga Continues

Few Remaining Paths for Sorsby

Current Sorsby Situation

No Supplemental Draft leaves limited options.

No CFL team has placed him on its Negotiation List.

CFL interest could be affected by integrity concerns.

Attorney Jeffrey Kessler continues to challenge the NFL.

Earliest NFL entry currently appears to be the 2027 Draft.

Unless the NFL reverses course and schedules a Supplemental Draft, Brendan Sorsby has very few realistic opportunities to continue his career before becoming eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft.

A longtime CFL executive told me that an NFL or NCAA suspension involving integrity issues would almost certainly create major obstacles to playing in the Canadian Football League.

While no CFL club has placed Sorsby on its Negotiation List, that does not necessarily mean teams are willing to pursue him given the circumstances. Heisman finalist Diego Pavia is currently with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have Pavia on their Neg List should Pavia be released later this summer.

That leaves Sorsby facing uncertainty while his legal team continues challenging the NFL's decision.