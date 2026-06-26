PFF Metrics: Five Forgotten 2025 NFL Rookies About to Break Out

NFL: Year Two Breakout Players

Built to Protect the Franchise Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders are counting on Caleb Rogers to become a long-term fixture up front, and Year 2 presents the perfect opportunity.

With Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, now leading the franchise, protecting the young quarterback becomes priority No. 1.

Rogers by the Numbers

Height: 6’5”

6’5” Weight: 305

305 Draft Entry: Third Round (98 th overall)

Third Round (98 overall) Games: 6

6 Starts: 6

Rogers showed enough in his rookie season to believe he can develop into a dependable starter, particularly in pass protection, where several advanced metrics were among the NFL's best.

PFF Metric Breakdown

96th percentile - Pass Block Grade vs. 3-Man Rush

- Pass Block Grade vs. 3-Man Rush 94th percentile - Pass Block Grade on 3-Step Concepts

- Pass Block Grade on 3-Step Concepts 40th percentile - Run Blocking Negatively Graded Plays

- Run Blocking Negatively Graded Plays 30th percentile - Pass Block Grade with Play Action

- Pass Block Grade with Play Action 2nd percentile - Sack Allowed Percentage

Rogers missed the majority of the 2025 season due to injury and limited playing time. He faced obstacles like any rookie does in their first season.

Rogers’ late-season performances were more encouraging. As the season progressed, he became a solid contributor, showing enough improvement to earn praise from general manager John Spytek.

The elite pass-protection metrics deserve the spotlight. Rogers excelled in quick-game concepts and consistently handled three-man rushes, evidence of strong technique, balance and processing.

The glaring weakness is the 2nd-percentile sack-allowed percentage, but sacks often involve far more than one offensive lineman, including quarterback timing, protection calls and route development.

If Rogers can build on his elite pass-blocking traits while cleaning up the inconsistencies, he'll become a valuable piece of the offensive line and an important protector for franchise quarterback In Fernando Mendoza.