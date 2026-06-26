CBS Sports Ranks the Top 20 NFL Fantasy Football Quarterbacks

Have Your Say! Who is the Best Fantasy Football Quarterback in the NFL?

Join the CBS Sports Consensus QB Debate

The 2026 CBS Sports expert quarterback big board has officially been dealt, exposing several massive tactical divides as you prepare your summer draft strategies.

Which analyst’s quarterback philosophy matches your personal blueprint for the 2026 campaign?

The Top-Three Lock: Are you fully prepared to draft sophomore breakout Drake Maye as a top-three overall fantasy option alongside Allen and Jackson, or is the consensus ranking completely off its skis?

The Mahomes Real-Estate Fall: Is drafting a real-world titan like Patrick Mahomes down at No. 15 the absolute steal of the summer, or do you agree with Heath Cummings that his fantasy ceiling is completely capped by team defense?

The Goff Divide: Who has the superior projection on Jared Goff : Heath ranking him up at No. 9 overall, or Jamey burying him down at No. 18 due to his stationary pocket limitations?

The Jordan Love Exile: Did Jamey Eisenberg commit absolute drafting malpractice by entirely excluding Jordan Love from his top 20 rankings, or is the Packers' young signal-caller a certified trap?

Sound off in the comments section below: Which quarterback on this consensus board is an absolute stone-cold lock to deliver a championship, and who is completely untradable at their current cost?