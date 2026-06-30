ESPN Ranks the Top 16 NFL Teams Going Into the 2026 Season

Seattle Seahawks Team Profile
- 2025 Record: 14-3
- Division Finish: 1st in NFC West
- Head Coach: Mike Macdonald
Seattle enters the 2026 season as the reigning Super Bowl champions with a lot to prove. Sam Darnold enters the season with plenty to prove, but he'll have no shortage of weapons around him. The Seahawks have assembled a roster with few glaring weaknesses, making them one of the more intriguing teams in the NFC. If the offense finds consistency, Seattle could exceed expectations in a hurry.
ESPN Analytics
- NFL FPI Rankings: +3.6
- Chance to Win Super Bowl: 7.0%
Seattle Seahawks NFL Futures Odds
- Super Bowl LXI Winner +1000
- NFC Winner +500
- NFC West Winner +175