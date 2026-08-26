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NFL · 34 minutes ago

Dwight Freeney issues a chilling warning to the NFL over Aaron Donald’s status: “It’s gonna be a problem”

Muhammed Asif, author

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

Is the football world still waiting for Aaron Donald to decide whether he'll return from retirement for 2026, while another Donald-Rams workout has taken place at the Woodland Hills facility?

Aug 27, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the second half of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Rams 17-9.
Aug 27, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the second half of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Rams 17-9.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 27, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the second half of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Rams 17-9.

The Los Angeles Rams are waiting on pins and needles for the possible return of the retired defensive star, who announced his retirement on social media in March 2024.

Talk of a comeback first gained traction after Donald admitted that the Rams' blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett got him thinking about whether that fire can light back up.

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay gets honest about the team's plans and explained that the front office has plans for the alternative outcome.

“If he ends up doing it later, you could hypothetically–but that's not even part of our thought process,” McVay told reporters. “Our thought process has been let's look at a 53 with him and a 53 not including him, and what does that look like?”

Donald worked out with the Rams for the second time on Aug. 16, and continues to put in work as he weighs a return to the NFL.

Dwight Freeney demands the real Aaron Donald

Former NFL edge Dwight Freeney says there's a difference between decent shape and football shape.

“If Aaron is Aaron… oh, it's gonna be a problem… It gotta be Aaron Donald as we remember, not just a guy with Aaron Donald's name.”

Stafford, who played with and won a Super Bowl alongside Donald, said that the guy's an absolute monster in the weight room. The quarterback has so much respect for him.

“Whatever's right for Aaron is right for us," he said. "And if that's, 'Hey, I don't think I can do it,' Hey man, I appreciate it. Thanks for everything you always did, and then, giving it a rip and trying to see if you could do it again.”

Rams roster decisions are looming as the regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers draws closer.

Whether the 35-year-old stays put or suits up, Donald is considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

More Los Angeles Rams Updates:

Where will the Rams find explosive plays on offense to start the year?

Inglewood approves $261 million plan to remake downtown, ease event traffic

Bennett makes strong case for Rams’ backup quarterback job

Rams backups highlight the NFL's flawed beauty in 34-0 win over Saints

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