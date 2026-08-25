From fry bread tacos to caviar, Allegiant Stadium goes big with new Raiders menu

LAS VEGAS — From a fry bread pot roast taco created for the Kansas City Chiefs’ visit to A5 Wagyu tomahawks and caviar service in premium areas, Allegiant Stadium is expanding its food and beverage lineup for the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders season.

Silver & Black Hospitality, the stadium’s culinary and hospitality provider, unveiled a collection of new concessions, opponent-themed dishes, specialty cocktails, desserts and premium offerings Tuesday. The additions follow Allegiant Stadium’s second-place finishes in nationwide voting for both the AFC’s Best NFL Stadium and Best NFL Stadium Food in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

“This year we have a lot of new and kind of fun items that we’re showcasing and just continuing to elevate our food and beverage program,” said Dillon Schoell, senior executive chef at Allegiant Stadium.

New featured concession items include a Fry Bread Pot Roast Taco topped with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, salsa verde and chipotle crema; a Street Dog Torta with a Sabrett hot dog, pork belly, refried beans and avocado aioli; and a Chile Relleno Burger topped with avocado and crema. The lineup also includes a Focaccia and Lox Sandwich and Really Big Chicken & Waffles served with pickles, hot honey and chives.

Other new items available throughout the season include Buffalo Chicken Wontons, Potato Tacos, an XL Chicken Club Sandwich and a Korean Philly Cheesesteak made with shaved beef, kimchi, mozzarella, provolone, green onions and gochujang aioli.

Silver & Black Hospitality will also introduce limited-edition dishes tied to select Raiders opponents. The Chile Relleno Burger and an Elote Dog are planned for the Los Angeles Rams game, while the Fry Bread Pot Roast Taco will be featured when the Chiefs come to Las Vegas. The Chargers game will include the Street Dog Torta and a Cali Dog topped with bacon, peppers, onions, serrano peppers, mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise.

The Focaccia and Lox Sandwich and Really Big Chicken & Waffles are planned for the Tennessee Titans game. For the home opener against the Miami Dolphins, the featured hot dog will be The Cuban, a 10-inch creation topped with pork belly, deli mustard, pickles and cheese fondue. Limited game-day cocktails will also be themed around Raiders opponents.

The premium menu reflects the stadium’s Las Vegas setting with an assortment of high-end offerings. Schoell highlighted A5 Wagyu tomahawks and a new Caviar Ice Service featuring Tsar Nicoulai Golden Osetra caviar, blini, crème fraîche and traditional accompaniments. The caviar service will be available as an upgrade with the Steakhouse Package and à la carte tomahawk offerings.

Premium guests will also find a chilled Tierra Y Mar Board featuring guajillo-crusted beef tenderloin and molcajete shrimp ceviche; a Las Vegas Flatbread made with lemon ricotta, lobster, black truffle tenderloin and creamy horseradish; and Japanese milk bread lobster rolls.

“We have a Japanese milk bread lobster roll, kind of our own little twist on the Las Vegas classic,” Schoell said. “You can’t get it anywhere else.”

The dessert menu includes a Stadium Cake made with chocolate cake, cookies-and-cream mousse, chocolate ganache and chocolate buttercream. Other additions include a Dubai Cookie Cone, Blood Orange Panna Cotta, Red Velvet Crepe Sachet, Brown Sugar S’mores Macaron, Pistachio Baklava Crème Cup, Hazelnut Cappuccino Stone and a build-your-own crepe bar.

New beverage selections include a Bandero Tequila Spicy Margarita, Lady Luck Margarita, Strawberry Mint Mule, Endzone Mojito, Raiders Rosé and a nonalcoholic mocktail. Bandero Tequila joins the stadium’s vendor lineup this season along with Taco Bell, BLVD BBQ and Hibachi Done Wright.

Returning vendors include Las Vegas-based Hawaiian restaurant Antidote, Pinkbox Doughnuts, Fuku Chicken, Pizza Rock and Slice House, Tu Michoacana, Vito’s Tacos, Border Grill and BBQ Mexicana, and Taqueria Katrina. Schoell said adding a familiar option such as Taco Bell was part of creating a menu with a broad appeal.

“We want to make sure that when people come to the stadium, there’s something for everybody,” Schoell said. “Sometimes it can be intimidating, so having something that people know is very important to us.”

Fans will again be able to use grab-and-go markets and mobile wallets at stationary concession locations. Silver & Black Hospitality also said it will continue working with Allegiant Stadium to reduce food waste and improve energy efficiency throughout its food and beverage operations.

“We’re trying to keep it fun and just continue to elevate our guest experience and be the best that we can,” Schoell said. “We have this commitment to excellence, whether it’s on the field or in the kitchen.”