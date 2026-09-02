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NFL · 1 hour ago

ESPN Ranks the Top 9 NFL Best Available Free Agents Following the Preseason

John Canady, author

John Canady

Host · Writer

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Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+166

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-198

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

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