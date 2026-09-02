Puka Nacua's ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono details "extreme betrayal" in new video

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is still being investigated by the NFL before Week 1, and new personal news about him came out on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during Rams training camp at the Loyola Marymount University on Monday, July 27th in Westchester, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during Rams training camp at the Loyola Marymount University on Monday, July 27th in Westchester, CA.

Hallie Aiono and Nacua met at BYU and started dating in 2021. They were together for about four years. In June, before having her baby in October, Aiono went to court to prove Nacua is the father, ask for custody, and get child support.

They have broken up, and Aiono is now sharing details about her pregnancy and their past relationship. As the court/NFL decision is still pending, his ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono has shared serious allegations about their time together.

"I went from loving somebody so deeply for four years, I felt it in my bones, to experiencing extreme betrayal, abuse, complete neglect from them, in what felt like it happened almost overnight," she said.

Aiono shared her story in a TikTok video on Sunday night, but she did not name Nacua or directly accuse him of anything.

"I've talked about it on here a few other times, but I have experienced the darkest darkest days of my life in the past year and a half,” she added. “And I have healed so much. I really have."

Terrible: Rams WR Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono has made new abuse allegations against him claiming "extreme betrayal, abuse and neglect" during their four-year relationship. Puka may face a suspension this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/5zi3Um45Jq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2026

Nacua is also dealing with a lawsuit from Madison Atiabi, who claims he bit her shoulder at a New Year's Eve party. Atiabi’s attorney, Joseph Kar, told the New York Post:

“I don’t know if you know,” Kar said, “but the mouth is one of the dirtiest places on the planet given the amount of bacteria we have as humans. . . . My client has also suffered severe emotional distress and mental anguish and is being treated.”

Additionally, Nacua apologized for making an offensive gesture targeting Jewish people during a live video after people criticized him.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration,” he said. “At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people."

Until the NFL makes a final ruling, fantasy football players must keep an eye on whether Puka Nacua will play in the Rams' first game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10.

More Los Angeles Rams Updates: