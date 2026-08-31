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NFL · 12 minutes ago

What brought Aaron Donald back? Myles Garrett — and a defense full of dogs

The Sporting Tribune, author

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

The Sporting Tribune Today debuted on SportsGrid on Monday, and the biggest story in Los Angeles walked right into it. Mykell Mathieu reported live from Rams practice, where he asked Donald directly. Grant Mona and John Browner handled the other question: where does a team find $20 million on the last day of August?

The Sporting Tribune Today premiered on SportsGrid on Monday morning, and Aaron Donald picked the same day to make his return official — one year, $20 million, back on an NFL field for the first time since 2023.

“That’s the sound of a parade,” John Browner said. In August.

The most useful twenty minutes of the debut came from Woodland Hills. Rams reporter Mykell Mathieu joined the show live from practice, where he had put the question to Donald himself: why now?

The answer, as Mathieu relayed it, was not about money or legacy. It was about the room. Donald pointed to Myles Garrett and to a defense he described as full of dogs — a group he wanted to be part of badly enough to end a two-year retirement for it.

Mathieu’s read from the field was blunter still: it was as if Donald had been preparing for this since the day he walked away. The practice video backs him up. He looks, to anyone watching, exactly like he did in 2023.

Where the money came from

Mona and Browner spent the front half of the show on the part every Rams fan asked within four seconds of the news breaking.

“Under which mattress? Which couch cushion?”

Their answer was that a lowball offer was never realistically on the table. This is not a veteran hanging on, taking whatever a contender will hand him. In his final season Donald was still drawing double teams on early downs — the exact opposite of the Travis Kelce comparison that surfaced online over the weekend. A player who commands two blockers at 35 does not sign for the minimum, and the Rams knew it before they called.

Browner’s projection for Melbourne on Sept. 10: somewhere between 10 and 15 snaps, most of them on third-and-long. Not a workhorse. A closer.

The best offseason anyone has had?

Mathieu made the larger argument, and the show did not talk him out of it: with Trent McDuffie, Watson, Garrett and now Donald, this may be the finest offseason any franchise has assembled.

Browner’s counterpoint was that it raises the bar on the other side of the ball — a defense this expensive sets a standard the offense has to match. Which, he noted, is easy to forget about a team that led the NFL last season at 30.5 points per game.

Josh Tariff arrived with the fantasy math, chasing the 2019 Patriots as the ceiling for a season-long defense, plus sleepers in Blake Corum and Terrance Ferguson. His best line was about the calendar: “AD’s a Ram, OBJ’s a Giant, Geno starts for the Jets — it’s 2014.”

One detail worth keeping: the betting markets never moved the Rams’ odds on the news. They had already priced it in.

The Sporting Tribune Today airs weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET on SportsGrid — on DIRECTV, Roku, Prime Video, Apple TV and more — and everywhere you get podcasts.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+166

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-198

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

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