Rams 53-man roster set after NFL's cutdown deadline

The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

Things could still shift before Week 1, but here is the roster following the NFL's cutdown deadline. The Rams also made several notable moves, including the return of Aaron Donald, while trading tight end Mark Redman to Green Bay.

Offense (27)

Quarterbacks (3): Matthew Stafford, Ty Simpson and Stetson Bennett

Notable cut: Matthew Caldwell — placed on Injured Reserve

Running backs (3): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers

Notable cuts: Dean Connors, Jordan Waters

Wide receivers (7): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith and C.J. Daniels

Notable cuts: Tyler Scott, Brennan Presley, Tru Edwards, Alex Bachman

Tight ends (5): Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen and Max Klare

Notable move: Mark Redman was traded to the Green Bay Packers for a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Offensive linemen (9): AJ Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, David Quessenberry, Bill Murray, Dylan McMahon and Beaux Limmer

Notable cuts: A.J. Arcuri, Austin Blaske, Bryce Henderson, Blake Hance

Injured Reserve: Keagen Trost, Justin Dedich

Defense (23)

Defensive linemen (6): Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis and Ty Hamilton*

Note: Aaron Donald is officially on the initial roster following his return from retirement. His roster status may mean the Rams effectively have 54 players for the time being.

Edge rushers (5): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson and Wesley Bailey

Notable cuts: Tomon Fox, Darryl Peterson III, Devean Deal

Linebackers (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Shaun Dolac and Grant Stuard

Notable cuts: Monty Rice, Nikhai Hill-Green, Elias Neal

Cornerbacks (5): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes, Quentin Lake and Josh Wallace

Notable cuts: Steven Gilmore, Cam Lampkin, Nyzier Fourqurean, AZ Hamilton, Alex Johnson

Safeties (3): Kam Kinchens, Kam Curl and Jaylen McCollough

Notable cuts: Nick Andersen, Alex Cook, Tanner Ingle, Nate Valcarcel

Specialists (3)

Placekicker Harrison Mevis, punter Ethan Evans and long snapper Joe Cardona

Previously under contract, not counted on active roster (3)

Reserve/Injured: QB Matthew Caldwell OL Keagen Trost OL Justin Dedich

Aaron Donald: Listed on the initial 53-man roster, though his return creates a unique roster-count situation for Los Angeles.

Biggest Takeaways

Aaron Donald is back. The future Hall of Famer officially returned to the Rams after two seasons away and is now part of a defensive front that also features Myles Garrett.

The Rams decided to keep seven wide receivers and five tight ends, giving Sean McVay plenty of options in the passing game.

Wesley Bailey made the roster as an undrafted rookie, beating the odds after an impressive preseason.

The Rams still have some flexibility before Week 1, with waiver claims, practice-squad additions and other roster moves possible. McVay said the team views its larger football operation as extending beyond just the initial 53.

The Rams open the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.