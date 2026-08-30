Chargers 53-Man Roster: biggest surprises, strengths & remaining questions

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Chargers cut their roster down to 53 players with some surprises and added twists. This is one of the deeper squads they have had in recent memory.

Here is a full breakdown of the initial 53-man roster. Remember, the Chargers can still add players through the waiver wire.

Quarterbacks (2): Justin Herbert, Trey Lance

The Chargers need to look for another backup quarterback. Lance didn’t have a strong training camp or preseason, so the team should explore other options behind Herbert.

Running backs (3): Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal

No surprise here. Mitchell has missed some practice time, but the fact that he wasn't placed on IR means the team is confident in his availability moving forward.

Tight ends/Fullback (4): Oronde Gadsden, David Njoku, Charlie Kolar, Alec Ingold

This is the strongest this group has looked on paper since maybe the Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry years. All three tight ends could make an impact, plus look for Ingold to consistently make plays in this offense.

David Njoku #83 of the Los Angeles Chargers participates in drills during training camp at The Bolt on August 9, 2026 in El Segundo, California. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune David Njoku #83 of the Los Angeles Chargers participates in drills during training camp at The Bolt on August 9, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

Wide receivers (6): Derius Davis, Tre' Harris, Quentin Johnston, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Ladd McConkey, Brenen Thompson

Youth and speed are the best ways to describe this group, especially when Johnston and Davis are considered the veterans of the room.

The Chargers need their punt and kick returner, Davis, to make an impact because they have missed the threat he brings to special teams. McConkey is going to feast in this offense.

Offensive line (11): Joe Alt, Kayode Awosika, Travis Burke, Alex Harkey, Trevor Penning, Trey Pipkins III, Rashawn Slater, Jake Slaughter, Jacob Spomer, Cole Strange, Logan Taylor

They kept a lot of offensive linemen. The thought here is that one will most likely be the sacrifice when Branson Taylor returns from IR in four weeks. Also, if they claim players off waivers, one of these linemen could be on the way out.

Overall, this offensive line will go as Alt, Slater and Slaughter go.

Defensive line (5): Nick Barrett, Jamaree Caldwell, Justin Eboigbe, Teair Tart, Dalvin Tomlinson

This is an underrated group. Tomlinson, Tart and Eboigbe have been dangerous throughout training camp. This unit could be a major strength of the defense, especially when combined with the Chargers' edge rushers.

Jamaree Caldwell #99 of the Los Angeles Chargers in a defensive stance during practice of the team’s training camp at The Bolt on July 26, 2025 in El Segundo, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Jamaree Caldwell #99 of the Los Angeles Chargers in a defensive stance during practice of the team's training camp at The Bolt on July 26, 2025 in El Segundo, California.

Edge rushers (4): Bud Dupree, Khalil Mack, Akheem Mesidor, Tuli Tuipulotu

Mack has looked very, very strong throughout training camp and in the joint practice. He may have found the fountain of youth.

Tuipulotu is looking for a contract extension, so expect a big year from him. Mesidor adds a different element that could be exactly what this group needs.

Thirty combined sacks between these four? Take the over.

Linebackers (5): Troy Dye, Daiyan Henley, Del'Shawn Phillips, Denzel Perryman, Marlowe Wax

This is the same group that made the roster last season. Dye can step in for Perryman if needed, while Phillips is a key special teams contributor.

Wax has grown a lot since last season and could make a push for more playing time at linebacker.

Cornerbacks (5): Cam Hart, Donte Jackson, Deane Leonard, Rodney Shelley, Tarheeb Still

This group feels like it is missing something. Maybe undrafted free agent Rodney Shelley out of Georgia Tech is the answer, but the Chargers could make a trade for a veteran cornerback.

Especially considering Benjamin St-Juste was in the mix last season, adding another veteran wouldn't be surprising. Leonard is also a valuable gunner on special teams.

LA Chargers Rodney Shelley (24) participates in drills during Chargers training camp at USD on .Tuesday August 4, 2026 in San Diego, California. Ardie Crenshaw – The Sporting Tribune LA Chargers Rodney Shelley (24) participates in drills during Chargers training camp at USD on .Tuesday August 4, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Safeties (6): Derwin James, Tony Jefferson, RJ Mickens, Elijah Molden, Genesis Smith, Kendall Williamson

Chargers fans were not happy when a tweet was sent out saying Jefferson had been released, but it was later revealed that he had made the 53-man roster.

Jefferson is an impact player who has earned his role on this defense. Williamson is a key special teams contributor, while Mickens and Smith could compete to avoid being the inactive safety on game days.

Special teams (2): K Cameron Dicker, LS Josh Harris

The surprise move was the Chargers cutting punter JK Scott. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the team made the move so it wouldn't risk another player being claimed.

The Chargers should still consider moving on and finding a better option at punter. Scott had two examples during the preseason in which things didn't work out for the team, and it might be time to explore an upgrade.