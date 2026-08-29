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NFL · 1 hour ago

53-Man Roster Predictions: Steelers Lew Nichols Has Made His Case

Bo Marchionte, author

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

Will Preseason Production Earn Nichols III Spot on 53-Man Roster

Lew Nichols III has done just about everything possible with the preseason opportunities Pittsburgh has handed him.

A year ago, Nichols quietly made his case with 11 carries for 87 yards a ridiculous 7.9 yards per attempt while adding five catches for 36 yards. It wasn’t enough to crack the initial 53, but Pittsburgh kept him on the practice squad, eventually elevating him against Indianapolis, where his first regular-season NFL work came on special teams.

“You know, just putting it in God’s hands, you know, feel like I put together a good camp and show what I could bring, you know, at the running back position, blocking, catching off the backfield, you know, running hard, and obviously special teams giving my all, making plays, flying to the ball, doing whatever they ask me. So, I’m just putting in God’s hands, honestly.”

That was Nichols’ postgame after the preseason finale preseason against the Bills.

This August, Nichols came back and did it again, only with a larger workload. He finished the three-game preseason with 20 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. His finale against Buffalo might have been his best argument: 40 yards on seven carries, plus a 13-yard reception.

Put the two preseasons together and Nichols has produced:

  • 31 carries
  • 174 rushing yards
  • 6 yards per carry
  • 1 touchdown
  • 8 receptions
  • 50 receiving yards

That’s 224 yards from scrimmage on only 39 touches.

The problem for Nichols isn’t necessarily running the football.

It’s Travis Homer.

Homer has built an eight-year NFL career largely because of his value on special teams. He can cover kicks, cover punts, work on both return units and, importantly, has been Pittsburgh’s first-team personal protector on the punt team essentially the quarterback of that unit. He has 46 career special-teams tackles, according to the Steelers.

That makes this RB3 decision interesting.

It’s worth noting that Kaleb Johnson in my observations isn’t among the candidates as the third running option in Pittsburgh.

Nichols has been the better and more productive runner.

Homer owns a significant edge in proven special-teams work. But Mike McCarthy recently added another wrinkle, saying he doesn’t want an exceptional special-teamer who can’t also contribute offensively. His preference is for players who can contribute on “all four downs."

“Well, that’s the nature of this beast,” special teams coach Danny Crossman said during training camp. “We talk about guys have to four down players. You have to able to have some kind of role offensively and defensively, and you have to have a role in the kicking game to geta uniform.”

That’s where Nichols has made this uncomfortable.

If Pittsburgh is picking its third running back based primarily on the next guy it wants carrying the football behind Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, Nichols has given McCarthy plenty to think about. If the job is primarily about dressing on Sundays and handling multiple special-teams assignments, Homer’s resume is difficult to beat.

Nichols has won the rushing argument. Homer may still win the roster argument.

Homer is also paired with special teams ace Ben Skowronek during most practice sessions. That could be a common bond amongst teammates or the public but unknown assessment that Homer and Skowronek are fixtures together in 2026.

“I’m hungry,” Nichols said. “Wherever they need me, offense, special teams, wherever they need me. So, I’m definitely hungry.”

It’s no secret that I’ve pounded my fist on the make-believe front office table in my head for Nichols to make the 53-man roster.

Watch the tape.

Nichols should be a regular on Sunday’s suiting up to play in the National Football League.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 29 6:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Chicago Bears logo

CHI

+1.5

+102

O 37.5

Tennessee Titans logo

TEN

-1.5

-120

U 37.5

Final
Steelers covered +1.5, O 34.5
Pittsburgh Steelers logo

PIT

27

Buffalo Bills logo

BUF

28

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