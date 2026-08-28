How four Rams found comfort—and potentially roster spots in the preseason's finale

INGLEWOOD, Calif. –– The last exhale before the real work begins always feels different. It hangs in the air like humidity you cannot see but cannot ignore.

Thursday night at SoFi was not about scoreboards. It was not about standings; it was about belonging.

Sean McVay kept his starters sidelined. Stetson Bennett watched in street clothes; Matthew Stafford's arm rested easy.

The stage belonged to the hungry, the hopeful, the ones who spent July sweating through practice, wondering if their names would survive the cutdown.

Four Rams played like they already knew the answer.

Referee Shawn Hochuli flipped the coin, looked at the captains—Cam Lampkin and Brennan Presley standing shoulder to shoulder—and offered a prayer more than an instruction.

"Everyone stay healthy, please."

Amen.

But health was not the only prayer being answered.

Ty Simpson took the first snap like he had been doing it for years.

His 18 completions on 23 attempts for 119 yards are not numbers that scream but whisper of a quarterback who is not trying to prove he is ready.

He already is.

Simpson's first throw found CJ Daniels on a hitch route.

Nothing fancy; nothing forced. Just two young men operating in rhythm, finding comfort in the mundane.

Daniels finished the night with five catches for 42 yards, capping a preseason where he hauled in 15 balls for 128 yards.

But the stats do not tell you about the trust. They do not tell you about the sideline conversations, the weekend walkthroughs, the rookie class huddling together like brothers in a strange new city.

"He's been a blanket for me," Simpson said of Daniels. "He knows what to do at every play. He's a great football player and just, you know, he's a savvy, mature person and I really really enjoy being a teammate of his."

Daniels himself put it simply.

"Best ability is availability," Daniels said. "Just being in the right spots. Just being available. Just knowing that I'm out there on the field somewhere. Blessed to have these quarterbacks to do that."

Blankets keep you warm. Blankets keep you safe.

In a preseason where nothing is guaranteed, comfort is currency and Daniels is rich.

On the other side of the ball, Lampkin patrolled the secondary like a man who had already read the script. He tackled Kimani Vidal in the backfield for a one-yard loss, his feet never stopping, his technique textbook.

Lampkin finished the summer with six solo tackles, a sack and two passes defended. Against the Chargers he led the team in tackles and dropped the quarterback for a seven-yard loss.

Lampkin did not just make the team Thursday night; he made it in July. He made it in August. He made it in every invisible rep that never made the highlight reel.

Thursday's game turned on an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter with the Rams trailing 7-3.

Simpson dropped back, felt pressure, escaped left—because a quarterback who can throw left is a quarterback who can hurt you—and found Brennan Presley skimming the left sideline.

The ball arrived where only Presley could touch it.

Rams 10, Chargers 7. Lead taken. Comfort earned.

"It was a pressure look," McVay said. "They lost contain on the pressure. He escaped it, kept his eyes down the field. I think in the games you've really seen a lot of really good things from him in each of these last three games."

Good things.

That is coach-speak for something deeper.

McVay does not hand out compliments like confetti. When he says Simpson played "really well tonight," he is saying the kid belongs.

When he says "I thought he was in good command. I thought he made good decisions," he is saying the huddle is Simpson's whenever he wants it.

Simpson himself understood the assignment.

"It definitely is faster for sure," Simpson said of facing NFL starters. "I knew their starters were going to play at least the first series. My dad actually told me that. But I was excited because it was my first time to where I was going against real guys in a real game. It felt like I expected it to feel, you know, fast, have to make quick decisions. Knowing where my outlets are. It just felt good to be out there."

Felt good.

There it is again; comfort in the chaos.

Dean Connors ran like a man who had studied the greats and decided he could be one–– 18 carries for 69 yards, and three catches for 24 yards and an eight-yard touchdown reception from Matthew Caldwell in the fourth quarter that pushed the lead to 20-10.

Connor's stats for the preseason: 26 rushes for 96 yards, seven catches for 53 yards and three touchdowns.

But the numbers are only half the story.

Connors pressed holes with patience, found daylight without forcing, caught passes out of the backfield with soft hands.

He blocked. He ran inside. He ran outside.

He did everything running back coach Ron Gould asks of a complete back.

When Tony Jefferson stopped Jordan Waters on fourth down near the goal line, the Chargers' defense celebrated like the game was already won. But Connors kept grinding, kept pressing, kept proving.

"There's not a running back in the room that is for this or for that and we do all the phases," Connors said. "McCaffrey is a great player and I think if you don't look up to him and want to model things about him, then you don't want to play running back great."

Modeling greatness requires comfort in your own skin. Connors has that. McVay knows it.

The rest of the league knows it too.

"I wouldn't look too far into what that was," McVay said of Simpson's extended playing time. "It was just continuing to get him experience. We've got three quarterbacks on our roster. Obviously, we've got the reigning MVP of the league. And then we got two guys that we feel really good about."

Feel really good about.

Four words that mean everything when jobs are disappearing.

The Chargers tried to make it interesting.

After Gregory Desrosiers broke a 34-yard touchdown run, DJ Uiagalelei found Evan Svoboda for a two-point conversion to bring the scoreboard to 20-18, and the clock bled out and somewhere in the chaos, those four young men stood calm.

McVay walked to the podium with the look of a man who had spent three months solving a puzzle only to realize he had too many right pieces.

"The guys that have been playing have made it tough for us and that's that's a positive thing for us for the depth of our roster," McVay said. "We got 20 tough decisions to make and even some of the 53 decisions are going to be really difficult but that's a positive based on what this locker room's about."

20 tough decisions.

But not for Simpson. Not for Connors. Not for Lampkin. Not for Daniels.

Their decisions have already been made. They made them in practice. They made them in meetings. They made them Thursday night when the lights were brightest and the stakes were sharpest.

In the NFL, you do not find comfort by belonging; you belong by finding comfort.

The Rams won all three of their preseason games.

They traded for Tutu Atwell to add speed to the receiver room. They head to Australia in two weeks to face the 49ers.

The Super Bowl waits at SoFi in February.

But before the passports and the parades, there was this: a Thursday night in Inglewood where four kids stopped trying to make the team and started looking like they already had.

Comfort is not complacency. Comfort is competence so deep it looks like ease. And ease, in this league, is the rarest thing of all.