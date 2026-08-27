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NFL · 11 minutes ago

Rams Add Much-Needed Speed to Receiving Group by Bringing Back Tutu Atwell

Mykell Mathieu, author

Mykell Mathieu

Host · Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – – — The Rams are bringing back a player they know 'Tutu' well.

Los Angeles is acquiring wide receiver Tutu Atwell from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for running back Jarquez Hunter, pending a physical, the team announced Thursday.

Atwell returns to the Rams after signing with the Dolphins this offseason. The Miami native hoped to find a role with his hometown team, but now returns to Los Angeles as a piece the Rams believe can help them make another championship run.

Atwell brings the burst and downfield speed that can help maximize Matthew Stafford and the rest of the Rams' offense. That type of explosive element has been noticeably lacking throughout training camp and the preseason.

The Rams' 2021 second-round pick returns after appearing in 64 regular-season games, including 27 starts, over five seasons (2021-25) with Los Angeles. He recorded 105 receptions for 1,535 yards (14.6 yards per reception) and five receiving touchdowns. He also added 16 carries for 72 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown.

Atwell has also appeared in four postseason games, recording two receptions for 56 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Last season, Atwell recorded six receptions for 192 yards (19.2 yards per reception) and one touchdown, including an 88-yard reception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

As for Hunter, making the Rams' roster was always going to be an uphill battle with Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers ahead of him on the depth chart.

The former fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft now gets a fresh start in Miami and an opportunity to compete for a larger role with a Dolphins team entering a rebuilding phase.

For the Rams, bringing Atwell back adds a familiar weapon with the speed to stretch defenses vertically and give Stafford another explosive option in the passing game.

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Aug 27 7:00 PM
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