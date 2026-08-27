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NFL · 17 minutes ago

Steelers Kaleb Johnson Night in Buffalo Reveals Legit Roster Bubble Candidate

Bo Marchionte, author

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

Kaleb Johnson’s Chances Look Slim of Making Final 53-man Roster

Orchard Park, NY – Fourth year running back Lew Nichols III got the starting nod against the Buffalo Bills. It’s no secret if you follow Pittsburgh media that Nichols III has had a very good off-season in terms of OTAs and training camp.

The interesting tidbit is that Kaleb Johnson, the team’s third round selection in last year’s NFL Draft, dressed for the game.

Him entering or not entering the game is the big tell tale of about his future with the Steelers. Travis Homer started the first preseason game and in Week 2 of the preseason Jaylen Warren was the running back out first versus the Jets.

In the final game of the preseason, Nichols III started with Travis Homer coming in second. With the second quarter underway it was still an unknown one if Johnson was insured a roster spot like other dressed veterans on duty but not participating.

Nichols III finished the first half with seven carries for 40 yards, continuing his solid performance in the preseason since last season in Pittsburgh, where he was the team’s preseason leading rusher last season.

The beginning of the third quarter began, and Johnson was adjusting his helmet and slipping off his gloves. Possibly signaling that his roster spot is truly in jeopardy.

Except rookie Eli Heidenreich entered the contest. With Heidenreich on the field, Johnson took off his helmet and waited.

The wait for the revealing of Johnson’s future was still lingering out there.

With 11:29 in the third quarter Johnson entered the game.

The fourth running back to get the nod.

It looks like Johnson’s chances are slim on making the final 53-man roster.

Final preseason game. He plays and is fourth running back to enter the game.

Follow the breadcrumbs.

Steelers Running Back Entries in Order Against Buffalo

  • Lew Nichols III
  • Travis Homer
  • Eli Heidenreich
  • Kaleb Johnson 
undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 27 10:00 PM
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Aug 28 6:00 PM
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