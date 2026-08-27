Some good, some bad and some ugly in Raiders' final preseason game

LAS VEGAS — Here’s the thing about the NFL preseason — we tend to get overexcited and overly critical over performances and outcomes.



You’ve got guys who want to play but don’t (Hi Maxx Crosby). You’ve got guys who don’t need to play but do, albeit for short stretches (I see you Kirk Cousins) and then you’ve got a whole lot of guys who need to play and are trying to make some sort of lasting positive impression to avoid getting cut and having to call their agents if they’re rookies to see if there’s any chance of returning to college on an NIL deal.

So what you had at Allegiant Stadium Thursday night were the Raiders and the 49ers, trying to avoid getting anyone hurt and also trying to determine who needs to stay in their employ.

It degenerated its a field goal kicking contest with the Niners’ Eddy Pineiro outbooting Matt Gay 6-4 and San Francisco prevailing 18-12 as Las Vegas finished the preseason 1-2.

“We played much better technically,” Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said. “Fewer penalties. But we have to find a way to get the ball into the end zone.”

As you would expect in such an environment there were a lot of missed tackles, a lot of empty seats and in general, some fairly sloppy football being played. But hey, the grass field at Allegiant looked pretty nice, so there’s that. And the Raiderettes appeared to be in midseason form, their long white boots stomping the turf as they glided and gyrated across the field.

So don’t make a big deal over the loss to the 49ers. Look at the bigger picture.

Kirk Cousins is the undisputed leader of the offense. And despite that nonsense ESPN was spewing prior to the game about suggesting that Fernando Mendoza should be starting Week 1 against Miami, it’s clearly evident that Mendoza will be on a headset, holding a clipboard and hanging on the sideline near Kubiak. Simply put, he’s not ready to be an NFL starting quarterback. Not even close.

“You’re always looking to be better,” said Cousins, who played the first two series and threw for 51 yards on 8-of-11 passing. “It’s about progress. You have to find your edge beyond practice."

Mendoza’s numbers Thursday: 7-of-14 passing, 57 yards, one interception, sacked twice, no TDs and nine yards on a pair of carries. Yes, most of his work came when the second unit was on the field. But don’t tell me he’s ready to start in the NFL. He’s not.

“I think it’s been a great experience,” Mendoza said of his time on the field in the preseason. “In the NFL, there’s monsters on the other side of the ball. It’s a big jump from college (to the NFL).”

Mike Washington Jr.? That’s another story. The rookie running back, who the Raiders took in the fourth round in late April keeps doing positive things when given the opportunity. Thursday, working with the first unit’s offensive line, he was hitting the holes quickly, getting through and racking up yards. He had 49 yards in eight carries before his night was over in the first quarter. There’s no way Kubiak was going to risk the guy who may well start against the Dolphins on Sept. 13 as Ashton Jeanty recovers from his sprained ankle.

“He runs hard. Runs fast,” Cousins said of Washington. “But he’s a rookie. He’s not a fifth-year guy. We have to be alongside him, make him feel comfortable.”

The Raiders did have an injury Thursday as rookie defensive end Keyron Crawford went down with an ankle injury late in the third quarter and needed some help leaving the field. Crawford did not return so we’ll see what his status is in the coming days.

But overall, Kubiak has a pretty good idea of what he’s got. There’ll be some anxious moments for some players as the Raiders cut down to their 53-man roster. It’s something Kubiak is not looking forward to. But once he gets past it, his focus will return to getting this team ready for Week 1 against the Dolphins and look to hit the ground running.

“It’s not going to be fun,” he said of cutdown day. “There’s guys who’ve been here since April working their butts off. But that’s the NFL.”

Mendoza? He need not worry. His job? Get better every day. Learn how to play quarterback at the NFL level and be ready when he actually gets to be the Raiders’ No. 1 QB.

“I’ve grown a lot in the preseason,” he said. “If there were three more preseason games, I would love that. But I’m going to keep working, keep learning.”

Right answer.