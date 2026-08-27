Justin Herbert throws 65-yard touchdown vs. Rams

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — Quarterback Justin Herbert found some preseason success on one play that essentially ended his night against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chargers’ starting offense hadn’t looked efficient in its first preseason action against the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday, and that initially carried over against the Rams.

Herbert started the opening drive by throwing a quick sidearm pass to tight end Charlie Kolar for a 9-yard gain. On the following play, the ball slipped out of his hands during a handoff to running back Omarion Hampton.

Rams safety Nick Andersen jumped on the loose ball and recovered it at the Chargers’ 14-yard line.

After the Rams turned the turnover into a field goal, there was still some shakiness from the Chargers’ offense. On the first play of their next possession, Rams defensive lineman Bill Norton tipped a Herbert pass intended for Quentin Johnston.

On the following play, Herbert dropped back and spotted a wide-open Johnston down the field for a 65-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 7-3 lead.

herbo w the absolute bomb pic.twitter.com/BpsQeiYAuL — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 28, 2026

That was all Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel needed to see. Herbert’s night was over, and Trey Lance replaced the franchise quarterback.

Chargers offensive line was left tackle Trey Pipkins, left guard Kayode Awosika, center Jake Slaughter, right guard Cole Strange, right tackle Joe Alt.

Overall: The offense has two weeks to get things right because one highlight play will not negate some of the struggles on the other two drives.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks with Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel prior to an NFL preseason game, August 27, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks with Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel prior to an NFL preseason game, August 27, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Starting defensive unit

The Chargers’ starting defensive unit was without safety Derwin James, edge rusher Khalil Mack and linebacker Denzel Perryman.

They faced Rams first-round quarterback Ty Simpson.

Simpson had some early success, connecting with fellow rookie receiver CJ Daniels for a 9-yard gain on his first pass. The Chargers were able to get off the field later in the drive when, on third-and-9 from the Rams’ 42-yard line, Simpson completed a 4-yard pass to Brennan Presley that came up short of the first-down marker.

After the Herbert fumble, Simpson and the Rams were given a short field. He connected with Presley for a 7-yard gain on second-and-10, but on third down, Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley shot through the line and tackled running back Jordan Waters for a 2-yard loss.

The Chargers’ second defensive unit came up with a key stop after Johnston’s touchdown.

The Rams drove 76 yards down the field behind Simpson, but once they reached the Chargers’ 3-yard line, they struggled to finish the drive.

Los Angeles handed the ball to Waters three consecutive times instead of putting the ball in the rookie quarterback’s hands. On fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard line, safety Tony Jefferson came off the edge and grabbed Waters by the ankle while TeRah Edwards and Junior Colson helped finish the stop to force a turnover on downs.

Overall: Chargers defense is ready for the season to start.