NFL Trade Frenzy: Ranking the Deals Before the 53-Man Deadline

3) Avery Smith

Avery Smith, CB Chargers to Seahawks

Seahawks receive: Avery Smith

Chargers receive: 2027 sixth-round pick

This one has some juice. The defending champions one possible area of need is the defensive back position. Smith was an undrafted rookie out of Toledo who became one of the Chargers' training-camp risers. He had 26 pass breakups and three interceptions in 51 college games, and Seattle was willing to surrender a sixth rather than risk somebody else getting him.