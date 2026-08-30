NFL Trade Frenzy: Ranking the Deals Before the 53-Man Deadline

Gervon Dexter / Clark Phillips III Bears to Falcons
- Falcons receive: DT Gervon Dexter
- Bears receive: CB Clark Phillips III + fifth-round pick
This is the most substantial player-for-player deal in the screenshots. Dexter is only 24 and already has 13.5 sacks in 49 games, including six last season. Chicago turns a starting defensive tackle into Phillips plus additional draft capital; Atlanta gets a young, proven interior disruptor. With both Jalon Walker (torn ACL) and James Pearce Jr. (8-game suspension) leaves Atlanta of players of defense.