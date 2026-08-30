Puka Nacua’s looming suspension faces timing scrutiny

Los Angeles fans still don't know if offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and wide receiver Puka Nacua will play in Week 1 as the Rams prepare. The NFL is finishing its investigations and starting to suspend players. Adam Schefter says the NFL is still deciding on punishments for Nacua and Jackson.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during Rams training camp at the Loyola Marymount University on Monday, July 27th in Westchester, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during Rams training camp at the Loyola Marymount University on Monday, July 27th in Westchester, CA.

"Cases that I believe are now being reviewed include that of Rams WR Puka Nacua, who could potentially face discipline for some of the offseason headlines that accompanied him," Schefter said.

NFL to announce Puka Nacua suspension

On Saturday, NFL writer Dontay Atkinson questioned whether the NFL will announce a suspension for Rams WR Puka Nacua this week, tweeting on X:

“So—Is the NFL going to announce a beginning season suspension for Puka Nacua this coming week (like they did for Demarcus Robinson last year), or are they waiting to find a stretch of games that’s more convenient for the Rams?”

So—Is the NFL going to announce a beginning season suspension for Puka Nacua this coming week (like they did for Demarcus Robinson last year), or are they waiting to find a stretch of games that’s more convenient for the Rams? pic.twitter.com/26VUuvtxx9 — Dontay Atkinson (@DonAtkinsonNFL) August 28, 2026

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers announced the suspension of Demarcus Robinson in the first three games for breaking drug rules. Reportedly, the suspension started because of the veteran receiver's DUI case.

Tutu Atwell as a replacement plan for Puka Nacua?

Rams getting Tutu Atwell (re-acquired Tutu Atwell from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for running back Jarquez Hunter) doesn't mean Nacua is definitely suspended, but the team is preparing for it. For weeks, the Rams have been waiting to hear if the NFL will suspend Nacua.

Since Nacua might get suspended for his behavior, he seems to be trying to improve.

“Some of the things I feel like I've learned is it's OK to ask for support and to recognize that the platform that I have, being a professional football player,” Nacua said, per LA Sports Report.

This detail is important because the NFL counts diversion programs as code violations. NFL analyst Mike Florio explained that a diversion program is not a clearance of innocence, so the NFL can still punish you.

“Basically, the diversion program is an alternative to a guilty plea or a full-blown prosecution,” Florio wrote. “It's not an exoneration. For the league, it's enough to constitute a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

MORE LOS ANGELES RAMS UPDATES: