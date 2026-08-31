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NFL · 10 minutes ago

Oddsmakers set lofty expectations for Aaron Donald’s return to Rams

The Sporting Tribune, author

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LAS VEGAS — Aaron Donald ended his brief retirement Sunday, returning to the Los Angeles Rams and stepping away from an exclusive group of all-time greats who walked away from football with plenty left in the tank.

Like Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, Donald retired while still playing at an elite level and seemingly assured of becoming a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. Unlike those legends, Donald never completely closed the door on a comeback.

The 35-year-old defensive tackle remained a maniacal workout machine during his two seasons away from the NFL, maintaining the kind of physical condition that made a return possible. Donald would not be coming back if he did not believe he could still make a significant impact, and oddsmakers apparently share that confidence.

BetOnline Sports & Casino has set Donald’s regular-season sack total at 7.5 while listing him at 33/1 to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, an honor he has already captured three times.

Donald is tied at 33/1 with Nick Bosa, Rams teammate Jared Verse, Brian Burns and Derek Stingley Jr. on BetOnline’s Defensive Player of the Year board. Myles Garrett, whom the Rams acquired during the offseason, is the 9/2 favorite, followed by Will Anderson Jr. at 5/1 and Aidan Hutchinson at 11/2.

The presence of Garrett, Donald and Verse gives the Rams three legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidates on the same unit. It also should prevent opposing offenses from consistently sending multiple blockers toward Donald, something he dealt with throughout his first 10 seasons with the franchise.

Donald is also among the leading candidates for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. BetOnline lists him at 7/1, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. The award would add another chapter to one of the most decorated defensive careers in league history.

Donald announced his return on Instagram with the brief message, “We back,” before the Rams confirmed he would play during the 2026 season. He reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $20 million that could reach $30 million with incentives. Donald said the opportunity to pursue another championship, with Super Bowl LXI scheduled for SoFi Stadium, factored into his decision to return. CBS News Los Angeles reported that Donald has remained the franchise’s career leader in sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits.

Donald recorded eight sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits during his final season in 2023, earning first-team All-Pro honors for the eighth time. His new sack total of 7.5 challenges him to nearly duplicate that production following a two-season absence.

Donald retired in March 2024 after spending his entire career with the Rams, who selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He recorded 111 sacks, made the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 seasons and played a decisive role in the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Now he returns to a team with championship expectations and a defensive front built to maximize whatever he has left. The oddsmakers do not expect Donald to return merely as a ceremonial addition or a situational contributor. His betting markets suggest they believe one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history can still perform like one.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+166

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-198

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

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