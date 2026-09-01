Did the Rams just have the greatest offseason in sports history?

There are great offseasons, there are blockbuster offseasons, and then there is what the Los Angeles Rams just pulled off.

When the Rams acquired reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett earlier this offseason, the conversation immediately shifted from whether Los Angeles could compete for another Super Bowl to whether Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were building the most talented roster in the NFL.

Then came Aaron Donald.

On Aug. 30, the future Hall of Fame defensive tackle officially ended his retirement and returned to the Rams, completing an offseason that already included the additions of Garrett, cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylon Watson, and several other important pieces. Donald's return gives Los Angeles a defensive centerpiece who spent a decade terrorizing opposing offenses and helped deliver the franchise its Super Bowl LVI championship.

Suddenly, the question isn't simply whether the Rams had the best offseason in the NFL.

Did they have the greatest offseason in sports history?

That may sound like hyperbole, but there is a legitimate argument.

The 2026 Rams entered the offseason as a team that had already reached the NFC Championship Game the previous season. They didn't need to rebuild. They needed to identify the few weaknesses separating them from another Lombardi Trophy.

Instead, they attacked the roster aggressively.

The addition of Garrett alone would have been enough to make the offseason historic. Pairing him with Donald creates a defensive combination that would have sounded almost impossible a year ago. Garrett brings a recent Defensive Player of the Year award and elite edge-rushing ability, while Donald returns as one of the most accomplished defensive players of his generation.

But the Rams didn't stop there.

McDuffie gives the secondary a premier young corner that can play in the slot and on the outsider at an elite level. Watson gives Los Angeles a lengthy corner that cover the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Both players fill major needs for the Rams after their struggles in the secondary last season and bring over championship pedigree from their time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams' initial 53-man roster also features an offense that was one of the best last season with reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, running backs Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and a deep tight end group.

The result is a roster with legitimate star power on both sides of the football.

Historically, though, the Rams aren't the first franchise to put together an outrageous offseason.

The 2010 Miami Heat remain one of the most obvious comparisons. Miami retained Dwyane Wade and then added LeBron James and Chris Bosh in free agency, creating one of the most famous super teams in NBA history. The trio ultimately won two championships together.

The 2004 New York Yankees also belong in the conversation. New York added Alex Rodriguez, Gary Sheffield, Kevin Brown, Javier Vazquez, Tom Gordon and Kenny Lofton, among others. It was a baseball version of an arms race, with the Yankees essentially adding All-Star and future Hall of Fame talent to an already loaded roster.

And in football, the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the greatest offseason achievements imaginable: after winning Super Bowl LV, they managed to bring back all 22 starters from the championship team. NFL.com ranked Tampa Bay's 2021 offseason No. 1, emphasizing the difficulty of keeping a championship roster intact in the salary-cap era.

The Rams' 2026 offseason is different.

They aren't simply retaining a championship roster. They're adding elite talent to a team that was already close to playing for a Super Bowl.

That's what makes this offseason so fascinating.

Of course, there is one major caveat: an offseason cannot officially be called the greatest in sports history until the results arrive.

The 2004 Yankees didn't win the World Series. The 2010 Heat won two championships, but they didn't immediately dominate the league the way many expected. Even the most talented roster on paper still has to stay healthy, develop chemistry and perform when the pressure is at its highest.

The same applies for Los Angeles.

Donald is 35 years old and hasn't played an NFL game since the 2023 season. His return is one of the biggest stories in football, but expecting the Aaron Donald of his prime would be unrealistic. Even Donald's presence, however, changes the way offenses have to approach the Rams. He will no longer be asked to carry an entire defensive front by himself, with Garrett potentially demanding just as much attention from opposing offenses.

That is perhaps the biggest reason this offseason feels different.

The Rams didn't just collect names.

They assembled a roster where one superstar can make another superstar more dangerous.

Stafford has weapons. Garrett has Donald. Donald has Garrett. The secondary has McDuffie. The offense has Adams and Nacua.

And all of it is being coached by McVay, who has already proven he can build a championship team.

So, did the Rams have the greatest offseason in sports history?

They have certainly earned a place in the conversation.

But the final verdict won't come from offseason grades, social media debates or betting odds.

It will come at SoFi Stadium in February.

If Donald, Garrett, Stafford and the rest of this loaded Rams roster are celebrating a Super Bowl championship on their home field, the argument becomes much easier to make.

Until then, the Rams have something almost every franchise dreams about: an offseason that made an already contending team look even more dangerous.

And that might be the most impressive part of all.



