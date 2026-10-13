ESPN’s 2027 NFL First Round Mock Draft 1.0: Picks 1-32

Matayo Uiagalelei NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 272 lbs
- Age (on CFB Week 1): 21
- Position: EDGE
- Conference: Big Ten
- School: Oregon
- Class: Senior
- Hometown: Bellflower, CA
- Jersey Number: 10
ESPN Position Rank
- Matt Miller's Position Rank: NR
- Jordan Reid Position Rank: NR
Matayo Uiagalelei's return to Oregon could significantly boost his draft stock. The powerful edge rusher flashes intriguing versatility with the ability to win using length, strength, and an expanding pass-rush arsenal. Los Angeles targeting another young edge defender would be logical with future roster questions looming.
“He has shown flashes and can win with his length, diverse set of moves, and power profile.” - Jordan Reid
Matayo Uiagalelei Mock Drafts
- ESPN 2.0 (Reid): NR
- CBS Sports: No. 24 to Detroit Lions
- The Sporting News: No. 20 to Jacksonville Jaguars
- Bleacher Report: NR
- The Athletic: NR
- USA TODAY: NR
- NBC Sports 1.0: NR
- Fox Sports: No. 20 to Denver Broncos
- Todd McShay (Ringer): NR
- Sports Illustrated 9.0 (9.23.26): NR
- Tankathon (10.4.26): NR
- The Athletic (10.7.26): NR
Matayo Uiagalelei 2025 Stats
- Tackles: 34
- Passes Defended: 3
- Sacks: 6
- Forced Fumbles: 2
- Interceptions: 0