TST Best Bets: October 12, 2026

The Los Angeles Rams play the Buffalo Bills in a vital non-conference matchup tonight at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, currently 2-2, need a win to keep up with their Division rival San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks who are 5-0 and 3-2 respectively.

The Bills enter tonight's matchup with a 3-1 record, having lost their last game to the division rival New England Patriots. Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but he has three interceptions and five sacks in his last two games. Allen has proven capable of carrying the team on his back, but he also has a tendency to turn the ball over.

The Rams' offense is led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and runninbacks Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Stafford earned his first career MVP last season after leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns, however through four weeks he's thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns. Staffords' leading pass catcher lass season, Nacua, missed two games this season while fighting a hip and groin injury described as a pre-hernia. The Rams' offense also faced a couple elite defenses thus far in the 49ers and Denver Broncos.

Tonight's matchup against the Bills defense is favorable for the Rams. The Bills rank 27th in total yards (372.2) and 30th in passing defense (256.2). The Bills rank 18th in run defense, allowing 116 yards per game as well. One player on the Bills defense to look out for is edge rusher Greg Rousseau, who has six sacks and 14 tackles through four games.

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First pick: Davante Adams over 61.5 receiving yards

Rundown: In the two games without Nacua, Adams averaged 166 receiving yards. In the two games with Nacua as the lead receiver, Adams averaged 3.5 receptions for 29 yards. However, the two games Adams and Nacua shared the ball were against elite defenses in the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers. The Rams will be facing a poor secondary tonight (ranked 30th) and a Bills team that will be looking to win in a shootout. Expect Adams to deliver a big game next to Nacua.

Second Pick: Josh Allen under 36.5 rushing yards

Rundown: Allen averages 29.5 rushing yards per game this season. His ability to run is a huge threat, especially with an elite running back in James Cook as another backfield option. However, the Rams allow only 102 rushing yards per game, with only 13.8 yards per game to quarterbacks.