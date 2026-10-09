Rams look to clean up costly mistakes before Monday night matchup with Bills

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams showed what their offense can do when the pressure is greatest during their comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Their challenge now is finding that same execution before another game requires a late rescue.

As Los Angeles prepared Thursday for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams pointed to consistency and avoiding costly mistakes as priorities. The Rams put together touchdown drives of 98 and 78 yards to rally against Philadelphia, but neither veteran viewed that finish as a reason to overlook what preceded it.

“Definitely room for improvement,” Stafford said of his performance through four games. “There have been some really bright moments and some stuff I’m really proud of and stuff that I definitely wish I could take back to help us be in a better position to win games.”

For Adams, the problems begin with penalties that have disrupted possessions, particularly when the Rams are approaching scoring opportunities. Those mistakes have forced the offense to recover lost yardage and limited coach Sean McVay’s options as a play caller.

“I think we are hurting ourselves more than what we are accustomed to doing,” Adams said. “Anytime we get close, we have to make sure we’re not beating ourselves. I think it starts there.”

Stafford saw a straightforward explanation for the improvement late against Philadelphia. The Rams stayed ahead of the chains, completed passes and mixed in timely runs, with Kyren Williams finishing two drives in the end zone. Tyler Higbee, Puka Nacua and Williams all helped the offense find its rhythm.

“Just executed better, that’s what it boils down to,” Stafford said. “Didn’t have major penalties that set us back. Didn’t have a ton of missed throws or drops or anything that can kind of move you backwards.”

McVay acknowledged that penalties have become an issue, pointing specifically to mistakes in the kicking game and on offense in scoring position. His challenge is correcting procedural errors and poor decisions while preserving the aggression he wants from his players.

“There has been a little bit too many for my liking, without a doubt,” McVay said. “That’s something that we’re intentional about addressing.”

Adams said the distinction is between penalties that occasionally come with competing hard and avoidable mistakes that put the team in difficult situations.

“It’s all about playing within the framework of the rules as much as you can, while also playing as hard as you can,” Adams said. “There’s going to be some competitive penalties that come up every so often, but I think limiting it to those is the most important part for us.”

Buffalo presents a challenge on both sides of the ball. Stafford praised quarterback Josh Allen’s ability to create with his arm and legs, particularly near the goal line, and the confidence his presence gives the Bills.

“He does a great job leading that offense and leading that team,” Stafford said. “Obviously, I’m going against their defense, but understanding full well that our defense is facing a guy that is as talented as anybody in the NFL at the quarterback position.”

Preparing for Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard also requires studying a physical, disruptive front and a secondary capable of changing its looks at the snap. Stafford noted that he once played against Leonhard, giving the matchup another reminder of his longevity.

Adams said film study provides a foundation, but the Rams must be ready to adjust once the game begins.

“You can get immersed in everything and think you have it figured out, but you still have to react once the call is made and once the play starts,” Adams said.

The Rams could get help defensively with the return of Aaron Donald, who was listed as limited Thursday while working through a back issue. McVay expressed optimism about Donald’s availability Monday but stopped short of committing to his return.

“The hope is yes. We’ll see,” McVay said. “The fact that he’s limited is a good thing and we’ll just see how he responds, but everything has been progressing in the right direction.”

Cornerback Jaylen Watson and tight end Colby Parkinson also were listed as limited. McVay said the expectation is that all three will be ready if they continue progressing.

Linebackers Grant Stuard, Josaiah Stewart and Nate Landman, along with safety Quentin Lake, were listed as nonparticipants because of injuries. Adams received a veteran rest day and said he feels better physically than he did at the same point last season. McVay had no definitive update on when Myles Garrett might return to practice.

Even as the Rams manage those questions, Stafford said the offense’s responsibility remains clear: eliminate as many mental mistakes as possible and produce more consistently.

“I want to do everything I can to put our team in the best position to succeed,” Stafford said. “I’ve done that sometimes this year and other times I have not. I want to make sure that I do that at a more consistent clip moving forward.”