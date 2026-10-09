Ranking the NFL’s 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now: Going Into Week 5

15. Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Team Profile
- Head Coach: Todd Monken
- Offensive Coordinator: Travis Switzer
- Defensive Coordinator: Mike Rutenberg
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Field
- 2026 Record: 3-1
This is painful to admit, but the Cleveland Browns look like a fringe playoff team. They are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, vaulting the Browns to the top of the division. As inferred by their spot in our rankings, we have some apprehensions about their long-term outlook. For now, this is their spot to lose.