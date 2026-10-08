Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Defenses/Kickers

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Cincinnati Bengals Defense @ MIA (Projected FPTS – 9.2): The Bengals' defense has a top-tier matchup in Week Five against the Dolphins, who've allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses. Through four games, Miami still hasn't scored more than 13 points in a game and lacks impactful players with De'Von Achane out. The Bengals' defense currently has the third-most sacks and the fourth-highest sack rate in the league.

Dallas Cowboys Defense vs. TB (Projected FPTS – 7.8): The Cowboys' defense is arguably one of the worst units in the league, but I like their matchup against the Buccaneers, who've allowed 16 sacks and have the third-most giveaways. Last week against the Packers, Jalon Daniels and the Bucs' offense threw two interceptions and were sacked three times. Start Dallas' defense this week.

Minnesota Vikings Defense @ NO (Projected FPTS – 10.0): The Vikings wouldn't be 4-0 if it weren't for their defense. While the offense has struggled massively, the defense has picked up the slack with a league-leading 16 sacks and seven takeaways, tied for the second-most. Minnesota takes on the Saints this week, who are coming off a bad showing against the Falcons. New Orleans leads the league in fumbles and has the third-most giveaways this season. Quarterback Tyler Shough has been sacked 12 times through the first four games, tied for the second-most in the league. The Vikings should have a good time sending blitzes throughout this game.

Honorable Mentions: Cleveland Browns Defense @ NYJ; Denver Broncos Defense @ LAC; Pittsburgh Steelers Defense vs. IND; Houston Texans Defense @ TEN; Jacksonville Jaguars Defense vs. PHI.

Sit 'Em

Seattle Seahawks Defense vs. SF (Projected FPTS – 7.0): The Seahawks' defense is one unit I would start in any given week. However, their divisional matchup this week against the Niners isn't appealing from a fantasy perspective. It's a tough matchup against Brock Purdy and the rest of a dynamic offense that has scored the second-most points and has just two giveaways. The most unbelievable stat is that San Francisco's offensive line hasn't given up a sack through the first four games. That will likely change after this game, but I expect the Niners to continue their strong start.

Philadelphia Eagles Defense vs. JAX (Projected FPTS – 5.8): The Eagles' defense has been wildly disappointing this season. They've scored five or fewer points in all four games and are averaging 2.5 fantasy points per game. This week they take on the Jaguars, who have turned the ball over just twice and are averaging 26 points per game. The Eagles' defense is a must-sit this week.

Los Angeles Rams Defense vs. BUF (Projected FPTS – 5.6): The Rams' defense hasn't lived up to the offseason hype it generated. The unit has only three takeaways and just six sacks. They should be avoided this week against Josh Allen and the Bills, who've scored the most points in the league and punt on only 20.9 percent of their drives. This is also expected to be a high-scoring affair, which makes either defense worth benching in Week Five.

Lowlights: Buffalo Bills Defense @ LAR; San Francisco 49ers Defense @ SEA; Los Angeles Chargers Defense vs. DEN; Baltimore Ravens Defense @ ATL; Las Vegas Raiders Defense @ NE.

KICKERS

Start ‘Em

Evan McPherson @ MIA – Projected FPTS: 8.9

Spencer Shrader @ PIT – Projected FPTS: 8.5

Will Reichard @ NO – Projected FPTS: 8.7

Brandon Aubrey vs. TB – Projected FPTS: 10.1

Matt Gay @ NE – Projected FPTS: 7.5

Jake Bates @ ARI – Projected FPTS: 8.2

Chad Ryland vs. DET – Projected FPTS: 7.3

Cam Little vs. PHI – Projected FPTS: 8.1

Sit ‘Em

Chase McLaughlin @ DAL – Projected FPTS: 7.0

Trey Smack vs. CHI – Projected FPTS: 7.3

Jake Elliot @ JAX – Projected FPTS: 6.8

Andy Borregales vs. LV – Projected FPTS: 7.1

Eddy Pineiro @ SEA – Projected FPTS: 8.0

Wil Lutz @ LAC – Projected FPTS: 7.0

Riley Patterson vs. CIN – Projected FPTS: 5.4

Daniel Carlson vs. MIN – Projected FPTS: 7.2