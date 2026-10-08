Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Wide Receiveres

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Parker Washington vs. PHI (Projected FPTS – 15.1): Despite finishing with just two fantasy points last week, Washington is one of the top candidates to bounce back in Week Five. His stinker against the Bengals was the fewest points he's scored since Week One of last season. Regardless, the Jaguars should have a better outing against the Eagles, who've allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to slot receivers and the ninth-most to the position. Washington and his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, should have great performances in London.

Michael Wilson vs. DET (Projected FPTS – 17.2): Wilson's matchup this week against the Lions has the potential to be the start of the year. Wilson has been on fire as of late, racking up 18 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks. He's third in the league in targets (44), behind Chris Olave (48), CeeDee Lamb (46), Amon-Ra St. Brown (46) and teammate Trey McBride (46). Detroit has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers, and the four receivers who have seen seven targets against them have averaged 30 fantasy points. If you have Wilson on your team, I would be very excited for this game.

Jameson Williams @ ARI (Projected FPTS – 12.3): Williams finally had his breakout game last week against the Panthers, going for 102 yards on six receptions. He'll face the Cardinals' secondary in Week Five, which immediately puts him in must-start territory. Arizona has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Also, the point total in this game is in the 50s, so expect a high-scoring showdown.

Honorable Mentions: Malik Nabers @ WSH; Carnell Tate vs. HOU; Devaughn Vele vs. MIN; Malik Washington vs. CIN; Luther Burden III @ GB; Denzel Boston @ NYJ; Josh Downs @ PIT.

Sit 'Em

Emeka Egbuka @ DAL (Projected FPTS – 10.1): It's unfortunate that Egbuka's fantasy value tanked the moment his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, suffered an injury that will keep him out of action again. Last week, with Jalon Daniels making his first career start, the second-year wideout posted 3.3 fantasy points on four targets. Even before Mayfield's injury, Egbuka was averaging a mediocre nine fantasy points per game. Daniels will get the start again this week against the Cowboys, which is a good matchup on paper for Egbuka, but it'll be difficult to trust him.

Mike Evans @ SEA (Projected FPTS – 11.9): Evans has been decent in his first year in San Francisco. Last week he scored 12.6 fantasy points against the Broncos while dealing with a rib injury. He has another tough matchup this week on the road against the Seahawks. It might be hard to sit a receiver like Evans, but Seattle has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers through the first four games. Terry McLaurin is the only receiver this season to score more than 9.3 fantasy points against them.

Christian Watson vs. CHI (Projected FPTS – 15.1): Watson is another name that will be hard to justify benching, but hear me out. He has been great through the first three weeks. However, the Bears are also great at stopping opposing teams' top receivers. Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith and Garrett Wilson combined for an average of 8.9 fantasy points against them. Chicago has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and ninth-fewest yards to wideouts this season. I consider Watson to be boom-or-bust this week.

Lowlights: Courtland Sutton @ LAC; Romeo Doubs vs. LV; Keon Coleman @ LAR; DK Metcalf vs. IND; Kalif Raymond @ GB; Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU; Tre Tucker @ NE.