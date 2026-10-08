Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Tight Ends

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Colston Loveland @ GB (Projected FPTS – 9.8): While still in search of his first touchdown, Loveland has shown improvement in targets, catches, yards and fantasy points since Week Three. Despite not having Caleb Williams under center, Loveland saw a season-high nine targets and caught six of them from quarterback Tyson Bagent. With his increase in usage and production, I would put the second-year tight end back into starting lineups, and I imagine him finishing in the top 10 at his position this week.

Mike Gesicki @ MIA (Projected FPTS – 9.8): In an offense with Chase Brown, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Gesicki has still been more than a footnote. The veteran tight end has scored a touchdown and reached 12 fantasy points in three of four games this season. Entering Week Five, the Bengals could be without Chase and Higgins, which would leave opportunities for Gesicki as one of the only reliable pass catchers in the offense. Cincinnati will take on the Dolphins, who just allowed T.J. Hockenson to post 13 catches for 119 yards.

Isaiah Likely @ WSH (Projected FPTS – 12.4): Likely has had a great start in his new threads. He's currently second in the league among tight ends in targets (35), behind only Trey McBride (46). Likely's 31.5 percent target share is impressively behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CeeDee Lamb across the league. As long as Jameis Winston's arm doesn't stop working, Likely should put up commendable performances like he did last week, when he finished with 12 targets and 13.6 fantasy points. He has a favorable matchup on Sunday against the Commanders, who've allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Likely is basically a must-start.

Honorable Mentions: Juwan Johnson vs. MIN; T.J. Hockenson @ NO; Harold Fannin Jr. @ NYJ; Jake Ferguson vs. TB; Hunter Henry vs. LV; Mark Andrews @ ATL.

Sit 'Em

Dalton Schultz @ TEN (Projected FPTS – 8.6): Schultz has been very inconsistent and hard to trust in fantasy. Besides his unbelievable performance in Week Two, he hasn't had more than 35 yards in a game. With Nico Collins back and Tank Dell potentially returning to the fold sooner rather than later, Schultz's production will likely continue to drop off. This week, he'll go against the Titans, who've allowed just one touchdown and the third-fewest yards to tight ends this season.

Dalton Kincaid @ LAR (Projected FPTS – 12.5): Kincaid went from potential No. 1 tight end in fantasy, with 40.5 fantasy points through the first two weeks, to having his picture on a milk carton. Over his last two games, he's combined for 5.5 fantasy points, including 1.7 last week against the Patriots. His target share went from 25 percent to 8.9 percent in Weeks Three and Four. Kincaid will face the Rams in Week Five, which is another unfavorable matchup. Through the first four games, Los Angeles' defense has held George Kittle and Isaiah Likely to under 8.4 fantasy points and has allowed a league-low 85 receiving yards to the position this season. Avoid Kincaid this week.

Brenton Strange vs. PHI (Projected FPTS – 8.5): One mistake fantasy managers make is chasing points after a big game from a player who isn't known for consistency. Strange, despite his 16.5-point game last week, is a player I would avoid starting this week against the Eagles. Philly may be going through a lot of turmoil and adversity at the moment, but one thing the team hangs its hat on is stopping opposing tight ends. The Eagles have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position, and only one tight end has scored more than 7.1 fantasy points against them this season. I don't expect Strange to be the second name on that list.

Lowlights: Pat Freiermuth vs. IND; Michael Mayer @ NE; Evan Engram @ LAC; AJ Barner vs. SF; Tyler Higbee vs. BUF; Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. BAL.