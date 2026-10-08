Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Running Backs

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Jaylen Warren vs. IND (Projected FPTS – 17.0): Warren has been the Steelers' best player through their first four games. He's combined for 36.2 fantasy points over the last two games and has handled nearly 50 percent of the touches with Rico Dowdle nursing a toe injury. Here's an interesting stat about Warren: there are only three running backs this season with 300-plus rushing yards and 100-plus receiving yards, and they are Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Warren. What's even crazier is that he's the RB15 in fantasy without scoring a touchdown. The speedy back has a favorable matchup this week against the Colts, who've already allowed a pair of running backs to eclipse 23 fantasy points.

D'Andre Swift/Kyle Monangai @ GB (Projected FPTS – 14.9/12.9): Last week against the Jets, Monangai finished the game with more snaps and touches than Swift, who fumbled earlier but wasn't injured in the game. Swift has fumbled twice through four games this season, which might explain why head coach Ben Johnson pivoted toward Monangai as the lead back. I don't believe it's now Monangai's backfield over Swift, and if anything, this season (and some of last season) has shown that it's a 1A and 1B type of scenario. With how good the Bears are at running the ball, both backs are startable options in fantasy, especially this week against the Packers. Green Bay has allowed 113.8 rushing yards per game and the second-most fantasy points to running backs, and opposing backs have a 56.9 success rate, which ranks third-highest in the league. Whichever back you have rostered, start them.

Aaron Jones @ NO (Projected FPTS – 15.0): Jones has really turned back the clock with his play this season. Since Jordan Mason's absence, the veteran back has scored more fantasy points with each passing week and is averaging 108.3 yards from scrimmage per game. Jones' hot stretch is likely to continue in Week Five against the Saints, who were embarrassingly gashed by Bijan and Brian Robinson on Monday night. New Orleans has allowed league highs in fantasy points (117.0), rushing yards (554) and touchdowns (9) to running backs this season.

Honorable Mentions: Emanuel Wilson vs. SF; Bhayshul Tuten vs. PHI; Quinshon Judkins @ NYJ; Omarion Hampton vs. DEN; RJ Harvey @ LAC; Ollie Gordon vs. CIN.

Sit 'Em

David Montgomery @ TEN (Projected FPTS – 10.5): Montgomery's fantasy value has fallen off a cliff since his monster three-touchdown, 28.9-fantasy-point performance in Week One. Since then, he's fooled managers with three straight duds, averaging 5.2 fantasy points per game despite those matchups being favorable on paper. Montgomery ranks dead last among qualified running backs in yards per carry (2.7), success rate (23.4 percent) and explosive run rate (2.1 percent). He's shown that even with great matchups, he won't exploit the opportunity. He takes on the Titans in Week Five, which could be good news for him, but I wouldn't start him unless you're desperate during the league's first round of bye weeks.

Braelon Allen vs. CLE (Projected FPTS – 12.1): Allen had an eye-opening 73 percent of the Jets' backfield touches last week against the Bears. However, when you look into the weeds, the Bears ran 89 total plays while the Jets had… wait for it… 32. Yes, 32 plays through four quarters. Allen finished with just 8.7 fantasy points in his first start with Breece Hall out, and it's very likely Hall will not dress again this week against the Browns. Allen should get a good amount of work in the offense again, but Cleveland's defense has allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to running backs, and it hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown this season.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. NYG (Projected FPTS – 10.3): Merritt has not performed well through his first four games. In response, the Commanders signed Austin Ekeler off the street last week, and he led the team in rushing yards in his first game. Over his last three games, Merritt has averaged six fantasy points per game and is now in a committee backfield. Even going against a middling Giants run defense in Week Five, I still wouldn't risk starting him.

Lowlights: Tony Pollard vs. HOU; Cam Skattebo @ WSH; TreVeyon Henderson vs. LV; Will Shipley @ JAX; MarShawn Lloyd vs. CHI; Alvin Kamara vs. MIN.